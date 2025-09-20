View of St. Catherine's Monastery on the Sinai Peninsula. The monastery is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. --/dpa

For Christians, Jews and Muslims, the building in the Sinai Mountains has an outstanding status. Hotels and promenades for tourists are now being built there. Is a place of faith being lost here?

At these 1500-year-old walls, where the valley ends and Mount Sinai begins, it feels like you can get a little closer to God than usual. A gentle breeze blows from barren, reddish-brown rocks over St. Catherine's Monastery, making rose bushes and olive trees flutter. Anyone who spends a few days here hears above all: silence.

Few places are as religiously charged as St. Catherine's in Egypt, built in the 6th century and today the oldest permanently inhabited monastery in the world. God is said to have appeared to Moses here in the burning bush and he is said to have received the Ten Commandments on Mount Sinai. Christians, Jews and Muslims venerate the place where faith, history and nature merge powerfully.

A little further down, in the valley, something else is growing up with concrete, containers and construction vehicles. In a sense, the Egypt of today for the tourism of tomorrow. Hotels and villas with a total of more than 1000 rooms, a promenade with a bazaar, a "peace plaza", a visitor center - the sign is already there.

"Wonderful destination for all visitors"

The government is celebrating the construction project, which is due to be completed in October 2026, as "Egypt's gift to the entire world and all religions". There will soon be a museum and theater, conference rooms and restaurants. Expressways will be paved and a currently unused airport nearby will be enlarged. The costs are estimated at 220 million US dollars.

It will be a "wonderful destination for all visitors", regardless of whether they come for religious reasons, recreation or nature, explained Prime Minister Mustafa Madbuli. According to the state-affiliated media, the aim is to "harness the magic of the region" and transform it into a "must-visit place". A large German hotel chain is already on board.

But can a monastery that thrives on peace and seclusion withstand so many visitors? Won't a religious place with a few occasional tourists then become a tourist place with a few religious sights?

Parts of the ongoing construction project near St. Catherine's Monastery. --/dpa

Balance of openness and tranquillity

A "fine balance" is needed, says Father Justin, one of the 22 monks who live in St. Catherine's Monastery. "Open and accessible to a certain extent, but also maintaining quiet times and solitude." The monks start their day at 4.00 a.m. and live according to a "complex schedule that has been in place for centuries", as Father Justin says. The monastery is only open to visitors for three hours a day - at least until now.

Cultural conservationists already fear an irreversible change. The construction project is the "greatest possible contrast to what the area stands for", writes World Heritage Watch, an organization for the protection of Unesco World Heritage Sites. The area was awarded this status in 2002 and Unesco has since called on the government in Cairo to present a protection plan, halt the construction work and allow observers into the country. So far, nothing has come of this.

Houses have been demolished, a cemetery destroyed

The Bedouins have long been faced with new facts. The members of the Jabalija tribe - the "people of the mountain" - have settled in the area for centuries and made the construction and operation of the monastery possible in the first place, including as protectors, mountain guides and camel drivers. Now their houses have been demolished in the course of the construction work and an old cemetery destroyed. With their bare hands, they dug up the remains of their relatives to bury them further away. Where the cemetery used to be is now a parking lot.

"They ignore everyone," says one of the Bedouins about the government's actions. Saint Catherine threatens to become like Sharm El-Sheikh further south: a place with "5-star hotels and tourists who only stay in the hotel". After the Bedouins in Sharm El-Sheikh were pushed into the hinterland, they often live there by recycling waste.

Singing and tears on the mountaintop

At least on Mount Sinai, everything still seems to be the same. For some, this is where all of Saint Catherine's energy is discharged after an arduous climb. A Korean tour group sings Christian songs, a woman says a prayer at the summit, sobbing loudly. Another sits quietly crying on a rock and watches the sunset. One wishes these people that a cable car, which was once considered in the 1990s, would not lead up here.

Down in the monastery, the monks are singing from a loudspeaker in the small store and it smells of burnt wax from the sacrificial candles. A few rooms above, more than 3,300 ancient manuscripts are stored in the library, which are said to be as valuable as those in the Vatican.

"You have to protect the people who come here to feel something inside," says one of the monks. "Something in your heart," he explains, clasping both hands to his chest on his black robe. "If you don't protect it, it becomes a tourist attraction."