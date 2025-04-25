Accident at Eisbach wave - shock over death of surfer - Gallery The Eisbach wave was cordoned off with fences after the accident. Image: dpa After a serious surfing accident, the authorities are considering temporarily closing off the Eisbach wave in Munich to investigate the cause of the accident. Image: dpa Flowers commemorate the surfer who died in the accident. Image: dpa Signs warn of the danger at the wave. Image: dpa Additional safety measures are being discussed after the accident. Image: dpa Accident at Eisbach wave - shock over death of surfer - Gallery The Eisbach wave was cordoned off with fences after the accident. Image: dpa After a serious surfing accident, the authorities are considering temporarily closing off the Eisbach wave in Munich to investigate the cause of the accident. Image: dpa Flowers commemorate the surfer who died in the accident. Image: dpa Signs warn of the danger at the wave. Image: dpa Additional safety measures are being discussed after the accident. Image: dpa

Just over a week after the accident at Munich's Eisbach surf wave, the 33-year-old surfer has died. Now the urban surfers from the state capital fear that their surfing hotspot could be closed for good by the city authorities.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 33-year-old woman has a serious accident while surfing on the Eisbach wave in Munich.

One week after the accident, the surfer dies in hospital.

Now the Munich surfing scene fears that the Eisbach wave could be closed for good. Show more

The case shocked far beyond Munich's borders: a surfer died in an accident at the famous Eisbach wave in the English Garden. One week after her serious accident in the torrential stream, the 33-year-old died in hospital on Wednesday evening, according to the police. She fell asleep peacefully in the presence of family and close friends, according to the woman's lawyer, Nicolas Jim Nadolny.

Wave remains closed for the time being

The Eisbachwelle has been closed ever since. The accident site was cordoned off with bars after the accident. The city issued a new general decree on Wednesday banning surfing there "until further notice".

This puts the ban previously issued by the fire department on a legal footing. A violation will be punished with a fine of up to 50,000 euros, said a spokeswoman for the Department for Climate and Environmental Protection of the state capital on request.

The public prosecutor's office has now announced that it has "ordered the Munich traffic police to inspect the bed of the Eisbach stream". The City of Munich will arrange for the necessary lowering of the water level and take ecological aspects into account as far as possible.

Deeply shocked

Munich's Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD) expressed his deep shock. "My thoughts are with your relatives and friends." Everything is now being done to find out exactly how the accident happened and everything necessary is being done to avoid "such tragic accidents" as far as possible in the future.

The surfing community also reacted with shock. "We are deeply shocked by the death of the surfer involved in the accident. Our thoughts and hearts are with her friends and family," wrote the Munich surfing community on Instagram.

The wave is world-famous. The spectacle of surfers riding the standing wave at any time of year has always attracted numerous tourists. So far, no serious accidents have been reported there despite the heavy use.

Dramatic scenes

The accident occurred when the surfer fell off his board late on Wednesday evening last week. For unknown reasons, the safety line attached to the surfer's ankle became snagged at the bottom of the ice stream.

The woman was unable to free herself. Other surfers tried to separate her from the surfboard, but failed due to the strong current. Only the fire department managed to rescue the woman from the icy waters. She was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but her condition seemed to improve in the meantime.

"Ski slopes will not be closed either"

Now there is growing concern in Munich's surfing scene that the world-famous wave and tourist attraction could be closed for good. For Sophie Wilckens, who lives in Munich-Schwabing, that would be a terrible loss. The 25-year-old has been riding her board on her bike to the Eisbach almost every day for years to plunge into the torrential waters. "I'm very worried that the wave could be closed completely or for a long time," says Sophie.

"I've been surfing there since I was 16 years old. In all those years, I've never experienced any serious injuries," says Sophie. Of course, surfers sometimes get grazes or bruises. But: "It's no different at other sports venues. And no ski slopes are closed if a serious accident happens there," says the passionate surfer.

Association president calls for "objectivity"

Thomas Wilckens, Sophie's father and President of the Bavarian Surfing Association, speaks of a "tragic accident". "I have a daughter myself who regularly goes surfing on the Eisbach. And we are all completely shocked after the accident." However, the 61-year-old warns against a "certain actionism and an exaggerated risk assessment" on the part of decision-makers from the Munich City Council.

According to Wilckens, the Eisbachwelle is not a designated sports facility. For around five decades now, surfers have been cavorting on the Eisbach wave at the entrance to the English Garden next to the Haus der Kunst. "An accident like this has never happened in hundreds of thousands of hours of surfing at this location," explains the association president. "We hope that the sensational media coverage will quickly become more objective and that people will soon be able to surf the wave again." After all, despite the accident, the Eisbach wave is a "godsend" for the city.

Suggestions for more safety

Suggestions for more safety come from the surfing community. They will approach the city and suggest concrete safety measures, said Moritz von Sivers, second chairman of the Munich surfing interest group, at the weekend. For example, additional rescue equipment such as a throw bag could be provided.

It could also be useful to put up warning signs pointing out the danger posed by the board's safety line. There are safety systems that open automatically in the event of danger or safety devices around the body that a surfer can reach even under tension.

The interest group, which is responsible for operating a wave at the rafting area, has already ordered additional safety equipment for there. At the Eisbach, the city is responsible for implementation.

Thomas Wilckens is also in favor of putting up warning signs. There are safety leash systems that can be easily detached from the leg in emergency situations. However, the expert advises against attaching the leash to the body or arm: in the event of a fall from the wave, there is a risk of the safety leash becoming wrapped around the surfer's body or neck.

Investigating the cause and pressing charges

It is still unclear how long the wave will remain closed. Among other things, the cause of the accident is to be investigated. It remains to be seen whether and when the water of the Eisbach could be lowered to check the bottom for obstacles that could have caught the line.

According to the Munich I public prosecutor's office, the accident victim's partner had already filed a criminal complaint for negligent bodily harm before the woman's death. A spokeswoman explained on request that the authorities were clarifying whether there were any indications of criminally relevant behavior. The investigations were not directed at specific individuals.

Surfers' decades-long battle for the wave

Surfing at the Eisbach wave, which is only suitable for experienced surfers, had been officially tolerated by the City of Munich by general decree since 2010. The surfing community had successfully campaigned for this at the time.

River surfing began in the early 1970s. Around 1975, the first people ventured into the Eisbach - illegally at the time. The area belonged to the Palace and Lakes Administration, which banned surfing for safety reasons. Eventually, the land was transferred to the city, which has tolerated surfing since 2010. The now world-famous wave has always attracted numerous tourists.

Article with material from dpa