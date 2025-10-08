The leading messenger service is clearly against the introduction of chat controls in the EU. (symbolic image) dpa

Automated scans on cell phones? The EU is discussing whether messengers such as WhatsApp and Signal should be forced to check photos and videos before they are sent. But there has been a dispute about this for years.

This evening, EU ambassadors are once again discussing "chat control", which provides for client-side scanning of images, videos and URLs in messengers such as WhatsApp and Signal.

According to the EU Commission, supporters point to successful investigations into child abuse; critics warn of mass surveillance.

WhatsApp contradicts the accusation of "no general surveillance" and sees privacy at risk Show more

In Brussels, the battle over the automated scanning of messages on consumers' cell phones continues. This evening, the ambassadors of the EU countries are meeting again in the Belgian capital to discuss a legislative proposal from the EU Commission on so-called chat controls against child pornography. The project, which has been under discussion for three years, provides for services such as WhatsApp, Signal and Co. are to search messages and photos on messengers for child pornography content.

An overview:

How does chat control work and what would it mean for users?

The negotiations are based on a proposal from the EU Commission from 2022 ("Proposal on rules to prevent and combat child sexual abuse"). According to the proposal, the so-called chat control would function technically primarily through automated scans on the end devices. Experts call this process "client-side scanning". Software on the smartphone or computer checks the content of messages, photos and videos directly before they are encrypted and sent. The proposal under discussion only provides for images, videos and URLs to be checked - pure text messages are excluded.

The content is compared with databases of known abuse material; algorithms and artificial intelligence are to recognize patterns for new, previously unknown images. If a suspicion is detected, an automatic report is sent to the relevant authorities. Voluntary monitoring of this kind by the services already exists - the proposal plans to make providers obliged to do so.

If a platform such as WhatsApp or Signal were to be required by law to carry out checks, users would still have to give their individual consent. If they do not, functions in the apps and services could be restricted.

What do supporters say?

Advocates of the control options emphasize that the fight against child pornography is about particularly serious crime. According to the EU Commission, "no general monitoring" of online communication is planned, as a Commission spokesperson announced. The conditions would therefore be closely monitored by the data protection authorities.

The voluntary controls are of great importance for the protection of children. "Thanks to this approach, many major successes have been achieved in investigations in recent years", said the spokesperson.

What do opponents say?

Critics repeatedly point out the dangers of mass surveillance. Data protectionists in particular see the approach as a massive invasion of privacy.

The messenger WhatsApp, which is used by around three quarters of the population in Germany, also shares this criticism. Despite claims to the contrary, the proposal endangers everyone's privacy, freedom and digital security, said a spokeswoman for the Facebook group Meta, which also owns WhatsApp, to the Netzpolitik.org portal.

Signal had even announced that it would withdraw from Europe if the EU regulation came into force. "If we were faced with the choice of either undermining the integrity of our encryption and our data protection guarantees or leaving Europe, we would unfortunately make the decision to leave the market," Signal CEO Meredith Whittaker told the German Press Agency (dpa). The data protection expert is President of the non-profit Signal Foundation in the USA, which is developing Signal.

How is Germany positioning itself?

In recent weeks, there has been speculation as to whether the German government would have softened its long-standing firm opposition to the introduction of chat controls. The Federal Ministry of Justice has now issued a clear rejection of the EU's plan ahead of the consultations. "Chat control without cause must be taboo in a constitutional state," said Justice Minister Stefanie Hubig (SPD).

Private communication should never be under general suspicion and the state should not force messengers to scan messages en masse for suspicious content before they are sent. "Germany will not agree to such proposals at EU level," added Hubig.

The CDU/CSU had previously opposed the plan in the Bundestag. "That would be like opening all letters as a precaution and checking to see if there is anything illegal in them," said parliamentary group leader Jens Spahn (CDU) in Berlin, referring to the ongoing debate at EU level. "That's not possible, it won't happen with us."

What happens next?

If an agreement is reached during the ambassadors' discussions this evening, the issue could go into the next round at the Council of Interior Ministers at the beginning of next week. Whether this will happen is questionable. For some large countries, whose votes would carry particular weight in a vote, it is not clear how they will position themselves.

In the Council of Member States, the adoption of the regulation would ultimately require the approval of 15 of the 27 EU states, which together make up at least 65% of the total population of the EU. If Germany - as is now expected - announces that it will not vote in favor of the proposal, the issue could be off the table again for the time being.

If a majority is found in favor of the proposal, an agreement with the European Parliament would then be required. However, the European Parliament is extremely critical of a possible chat control across all political camps and wanted to defuse the original proposal at the time.