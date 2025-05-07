  1. Residential Customers
A visit to the papal tailor's shop Will the future pontiff only wear second-hand?

Fabienne Berner

7.5.2025

For the first time, the Vatican appears to be doing without new robes from the traditional Gammarelli company for the papal election. Watch the video to find out why the future pontiff will probably not be wearing new robes from the Roman tailors.

07.05.2025, 13:08

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Gammarelli tailoring workshop in Rome has been making clothes for clerics for over 200 years - including for the Pope.
  • Normally, three robes in different sizes are tailored for the future head of the Catholic Church before the papal election.
  • This year, the tailors did not receive an order. The reason for this could be the use of unused robes from previous conclaves.
The Gammarelli family business, not far from the Pantheon in Rome, has been making liturgical vestments for clergy since 1798. The range also includes cardinals' hats and crown caps, known as pileolus.

New pope to be elected. This is what happens today +++ Priests:

New pope to be electedThis is what happens today +++ Priests: "Won't have a long conclave"

In previous conclaves, Gammarelli traditionally made three white papal vestments in small, medium and large sizes in order to be prepared for every possible stature of the new pontiff - this time, however, a different approach is being taken for the first time.

In everyday life, the Pope wears white.
dpa

For the current conclave, which begins on May 7, the traditional tailoring company has not received an order. The Vatican wants to take care of it itself. The reason for this could be Pope Francis' modesty and thriftiness. Tailor Lorenzo Gammarelli suspects that an unworn robe from a previous conclave is to be reused.

