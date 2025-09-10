The Banksy work on the London courthouse is currently being removed. Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

After the spectacular Banksy action in the middle of London, the police are now investigating damage to property. But this could reveal the identity of the street artist.

A new work by the mysterious street artist Banksy appeared in the middle of London on Monday.

While the work has almost disappeared again, London's Met Police are now investigating for damage to property.

The police involvement immediately triggered speculation in the UK. This is because the names of the accused are quickly mentioned in the British media during court proceedings. Show more

The mysterious street artist Banksy has struck again. A new work appeared in the middle of London on Monday - and just two days later it can only be seen as a faded version

But the work by British artist Banksy is now also keeping London's Met Police busy.

The graffiti on the façade of part of the Royal Courts of Justice building was reported to the police on Monday as damage to property, a spokeswoman for the authority said. The investigation is still ongoing.

Identity could be revealed

The police involvement immediately triggered speculation. The British newspaper "The Independent", for example, reported that the identity of the mysterious artist could soon be revealed as a result of the investigation. In court proceedings, the names of the accused are quickly mentioned in British reporting.

The new work by the anonymous artist has been causing a stir in London since the beginning of the week. The graffiti, which shows a judge in a threatening pose above a demonstrator, suddenly appeared on Monday on the Queen's Building, part of the Justice Center, where strict security measures are in place.

The artwork on the façade of the Royal Courts of Justice in London showed a judge hitting a protester with a hammer. Callum Parke/PA/AP/dpa

Artwork is scrubbed away

The mysterious artist posted the work, which was created shortly after mass protests against the British ban on a radical pro-Palestinian group, on his Instagram profile.

Relatively soon after its discovery, the graffiti was covered by barriers and guarded by security guards. The work is currently being scrubbed off the listed building again.

Banksy began his career with murals in Bristol, England, and has become one of the most famous artists in the world. His paintings and installations fetch millions at auction, but have also attracted criminals and vandals.

Banksy's works often comment on political issues; many of his works criticize government policies on migration and war.