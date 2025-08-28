With the reduction in the reference interest rate, many tenants should soon be able to enjoy lower rents. (symbolic image) sda

On September 1, the Federal Office for Housing will decide on the mortgage reference rate. Experts expect a close decision - but many tenants could benefit from lower rents by December at the latest.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The average interest rate is currently just above the threshold for a reduction.

Many economists expect a lower reference interest rate by December at the latest.

Tenants could reduce their rents by 2.91 percent as a result. Show more

Experts expect the decision on the Hypo reference interest rate on September 1 to be a close call. However, tenants can expect falling rents by December at the latest.

At the beginning of June, the average interest rate for all mortgages in Switzerland, which is decisive for the reference interest rate, fell to 1.44% and was therefore only just above the reduction threshold of 1.38%. The interest rate is commercially rounded. It is only raised or lowered by 25 basis points if it exceeds the rounding threshold.

As the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) key interest rate has now reached zero after being cut again in June, the average mortgage rate is also likely to fall further. The only question is how much.

Close decision expected

On September 1, the Federal Office for Housing (BWO) will present the quarterly updated value. Only Migros Bank does not yet expect any interest rate cuts in September, while the other economists surveyed by the news agency AWP are not yet willing to commit themselves. Raiffeisen chief economist Fredy Hasenmaile, for example, expects a "very close decision".

A fall in the reference interest rate in September to 1.25 percent from 1.50 percent is "not unlikely", writes UBS economist Fabian Waltert. However, he believes a move in December is more likely.

The Zürcher Kantonalbank expects a reduction "either as early as September or in December at the latest". St. Galler Kantonalbank also shares this assessment.

Rents could fall

Even if it is not enough in September, tenants are likely to benefit from falling rents by December at the latest. With a lower reference interest rate, they can request a rent reduction of 2.91 percent from the administration. This will then take effect three months later.

The reference interest rate had already fallen to 1.25 percent between March 2020 and March 2023, mainly due to the negative interest rates introduced at the time. With the sharp rise in inflation after the coronavirus crisis, the reference interest rate also rose twice to as high as 1.75%. It then fell again at the end of 2024.

Interest rate likely to remain low for the time being

According to the analysts, the reference interest rate is likely to remain at 1.25% for the next one to two years. Due to the inertia, an increase is "conceivable in the second half of 2027 at the earliest", says Hasenmaile. "It is quite possible that tenants will not have to expect an increase for even longer," the economist continues. Other analysts, on the other hand, see the possibility of another increase as early as the end of 2026.

Economists do not expect a further drop, even if the average interest rate is likely to fall slightly. Even during the long period of negative interest rates, the reference interest rate never fell below the 1.25 mark.

For an even lower reference interest rate, "a return to negative interest rates and very low interest rate expectations for years to come are absolutely necessary", says Waltert from UBS. However, this is not currently on the cards.