It reminds us of Furby, but is much more complex: the AI companion Moflin is developing individually - and could soon end up in Swiss care homes, classrooms or living rooms. Find out more about the fluffy robot in the video.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Moflin is a smart AI companion that uses sensors to react non-verbally to light, sound and touch.
- Over a period of 50 days, it develops a unique personality based on its interactions with its owner.
- The guinea pig-like robot has more than 4 million possible character variations.
Will Moflin soon replace your cat?
Small, fluffy, intelligent - Moflin is an emotional AI companion that behaves like a pet without being one. It reacts non-verbally to touch, light, sound and movement and develops its own personality within 50 days. With over 4 million possible variations, each Moflin is uniquely shaped by its owner.
Manufacturer Casio sees potential applications in schools, care homes and therapy settings. Technology expert Philippa Forrester emphasizes: "Nothing can replace a pet. But Moflin is an extension of human experience, a support for our emotional well-being."
But isn't Moflin reminiscent of the cult Furby of the 90s? Back then, a fluffy gadget was also intended to arouse emotions - albeit in a much simpler way. In 1998, Furby became a worldwide hype: over 14 million units were sold in the first year. But the enthusiasm quickly waned - the functions were limited, the noises annoyed many. In the end, the impression remained that Furby was more of a cleverly marketed toy than a real companion.
Whether Moflin can avoid this fate remains to be seen. In any case, demand is high: in Japan, the first production batches were quickly sold out and several thousand units have already been sold.
