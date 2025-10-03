It reminds us of Furby, but is much more complex: the AI companion Moflin is developing individually - and could soon end up in Swiss care homes, classrooms or living rooms. Find out more about the fluffy robot in the video.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you Moflin is a smart AI companion that uses sensors to react non-verbally to light, sound and touch.

Over a period of 50 days, it develops a unique personality based on its interactions with its owner.

The guinea pig-like robot has more than 4 million possible character variations. Show more

Will Moflin soon replace your cat?

Small, fluffy, intelligent - Moflin is an emotional AI companion that behaves like a pet without being one. It reacts non-verbally to touch, light, sound and movement and develops its own personality within 50 days. With over 4 million possible variations, each Moflin is uniquely shaped by its owner.

Manufacturer Casio sees potential applications in schools, care homes and therapy settings. Technology expert Philippa Forrester emphasizes: "Nothing can replace a pet. But Moflin is an extension of human experience, a support for our emotional well-being."

But isn't Moflin reminiscent of the cult Furby of the 90s? Back then, a fluffy gadget was also intended to arouse emotions - albeit in a much simpler way. In 1998, Furby became a worldwide hype: over 14 million units were sold in the first year. But the enthusiasm quickly waned - the functions were limited, the noises annoyed many. In the end, the impression remained that Furby was more of a cleverly marketed toy than a real companion.

Whether Moflin can avoid this fate remains to be seen. In any case, demand is high: in Japan, the first production batches were quickly sold out and several thousand units have already been sold.

More on the topic