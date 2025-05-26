Is this the future of flying? The "Skyrider" standing seat. Instagram/Entrepreneurshipquote

There is a lot of excitement about alleged plans by low-cost airlines to introduce standing seats. But the idea is probably not feasible.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Unsubstantiated rumors are circulating on social media that low-cost airlines want to introduce standing seats from 2026.

There are no official confirmations or concrete plans.

A specialist portal emphasizes that the standing seat has not yet been certified and that there are extensive regulatory hurdles that make a short-term introduction unrealistic. Show more

Rumors are currently circulating on social media about the introduction of standing seats on planes by low-cost airlines from 2026, with posts claiming that several airlines will introduce this unconventional seating arrangement to reduce costs. However, there are no official announcements or plans to support these claims, as the specialist portal "Aerotelegraph" explains.

The discussion was sparked by the Instagram account "Entrepreneurshipquote" with 2.8 million followers. "In a bold move to reduce flight costs, several low-cost airlines will introduce standing-room-only options from 2026," reads the accompanying text. After extensive discussions, this unconventional seating arrangement has finally met the legal requirements and passed the safety assessments.

The Skyrider seat, which was first presented by Avio Interiors in 2010, serves as an example of standing seats in the article. It is a mixture of airplane seat, bar stool and saddle and has been revised several times in recent years.

Introduction probably remains unrealistic

No matter how much attention the Skyrider receives, it is unlikely to remain more than a concept. "It's unrealistic for an airline to plan a seat for next year that hasn't even been approved yet," writes the specialist portal Aerotelegraph. This is because before a new seat can take off, it needs the green light from the authorities - for each individual aircraft model.

Even small adjustments to existing seats often take months. In addition, there are legal limits on how many passengers are allowed on an aircraft - which makes standing seats even less attractive.

Avio Interiors has also made it clear that the Skyrider is not intended as a finished seat, but as a design innovation to test the limits of what is possible.

Video on the topic