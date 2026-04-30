The price of oil is rising, petrol is getting more expensive - and the Emirates' withdrawal from Opec is causing additional unrest. It's getting uncomfortable for drivers in Switzerland: how extreme will the price shock be?

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The United Arab Emirates are leaving Opec, oil is becoming more expensive, petrol is rising: Things are getting uncomfortable for Swiss motorists.

The UAE's exit from Opec is primarily a geopolitical signal and not the main reason for the current price rise.

The USA's conflict with Iran and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which continue to put massive pressure on supply, are currently the decisive factors behind the high oil prices. Show more

Of course, Mr. and Mrs. Swiss want to fill up cheaply, but they are confronted with reality at the pump. And the reality is bleak. According to the TCS, unleaded 95 currently costs around CHF 1.90 on average in Switzerland (as of April 30, 2026), unleaded 98 CHF 2.01 and diesel CHF 2.17 - these are annual highs for petrol.

As if Donald Trump's Iran war and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz had not made petrol prices look bad enough in recent weeks, the next shock came at the beginning of the week: the United Arab Emirates withdrew from Opec.

At the same time, the price of crude oil skyrocketed. On Thursday (April 30, 2026), a barrel of North Sea Brent crude temporarily cost more than USD 126, making it as expensive as it was in the first months of the war in Ukraine. And according to analysts, this is not necessarily the end of the road.

So will we soon be paying 10 francs for a liter of petrol? What does the Emirates' exit from Opec mean for grounding in the Gulf? Does the USA under Donald Trump have a plan to ensure that things don't get as bad as feared?

It will be uncomfortable for Swiss drivers, but not unaffordable

First of all, to reassure you: 10 francs per liter of fuel is a panic fantasy and extremely unlikely. This would require an extreme scenario: an extremely prolonged Hormuz blockade, massively higher crude oil prices, supply chaos and additional panic surcharges. Despite all the turbulence, the market is a long way from this.

A petrol station at the A2 highway service station Erstfeld heading south presents its petrol prices. KEYSTONE

Oil will become more expensive for the time being, but not because of the Emirates' withdrawal from Opec

Of course, the announced withdrawal from Opec by the United Arab Emirates is a signal - and a rather loud one. In the short term, it creates uncertainty on the market, and prices tend to rise when there is uncertainty. However, the Emirates are not responsible for the sharp rise in prices over the past few days: the Opec withdrawal is not so much a petrol price bomb as a power quake.

The Emirates' withdrawal from Opec is nevertheless shaking up the oil market

"The [...] surprise announcement by the United Arab Emirates that it will leave Opec+ on May 1 will have no immediate impact on the global energy market. However, the move suggests that global supply will be higher than it otherwise would be once the Strait of Hormuz reopens," commented David Oxley, economist at Capital Economics.

The reason: Abu Dhabi wants to produce more oil in the future and no longer wants to be held back by quotas. This weakens Opec because the Emirates is one of the few countries that can still significantly increase its production.

Before the Iran war, 3.4 million barrels of oil were pumped daily in the Emirates - this corresponded to around 16 percent of total OPEC production. By leaving the organization, the UAE can now exploit its full capacity of up to five million barrels per day, Abdulla Banndar Al-Etaibi, assistant professor of political science at Qatar University in Doha, told Der Spiegel.

Emirates blow up the oil cartel

The Arabic news channel Al-Jazeera emphasizes the political component of the withdrawal. The move not only marks a turning point in oil policy, but also the end of old Gulf solidarity. The Emirates are moving further out of Saudi Arabia's shadow, focusing more on their own interests - and sending a signal: if you see production quotas as a shackle, cut them. Conclusion: The Emirates' withdrawal from Opec is a game changer for the power structure in the region.

So where is the current rise in oil prices coming from?

US President Donald Trump likes the UAE's exit from Opec: "I think it's great," he said at a press conference. "I think ultimately it's good for lowering gasoline prices, lowering oil prices, lowering everything."

However, shortly afterwards, he ensured the exact opposite - by making renewed fierce threats against Iran. "Iran can't get its act together. They don't know how to conclude an anti-nuclear deal. They better wise up soon!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform. The account is captioned with the words "NO MORE MR. NICE GUY".

Trump also told the news portal "Axios" that he was against opening the Strait of Hormuz as long as there was no agreement with Iran on its nuclear program. Iran had previously offered to open the Strait of Hormuz and talk about the nuclear issue later.

Where can the oil price go from here?

Even after a sharp rise in recent days to over 126 US dollars per barrel, the price of North Sea Brent crude is still well below the 150 to 200 dollars that many analysts predicted in March.

It cannot be ruled out that the price will rise even further. According to an Axiosreport, US President Donald Trump has already been informed of new military options against Iran. The Strait of Hormuz, which is important for global gas and oil trade, remains blocked and there is currently no prospect of it being opened.

How expensive will petrol become if the oil price really does rise further?

An oil price of 150 dollars per barrel would be clearly noticeable at the pump, but not to the full extent. The reason: the crude oil component only accounts for around half of the price of petrol, while taxes, levies and distribution costs remain relatively stable.

In such a scenario, the price per liter for unleaded could realistically rise towards CHF 2.40 to just under CHF 3.00. This would be noticeably higher than today's level, but historically still within the range of previous price peaks - such as during the 2008 financial crisis or after the start of the war in Ukraine.

At an oil price of 200 dollars per barrel, the situation would be much more tense. Not only would crude oil costs rise, but processing, transportation and margins would also follow suit due to the general price pressure. In this case, the price of petrol could climb to around CHF 3.20 to 4.50 per liter. This would be economically and politically sensitive, would slow down consumption and mobility and would probably also trigger political countermeasures.

With agency material.