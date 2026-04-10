Willy Imstepf was a mountain guide for 45 years, last year he was diagnosed with ALS. zvg

Willy Imstepf guided guests to summits all over the world for 45 years. Then he was diagnosed with ALS. How has the incurable disease changed his life and that of his family - and how do they deal with it?

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Willy Imstepf, once a passionate mountain guide, now lives with the incurable disease ALS and is heavily dependent on his wife Christine in his everyday life.

Together they cope with illness, care, money worries and the certainty that Willy will die of ALS - and yet retain confidence, humor and their rituals.

They talk openly about living wills, funerals and farewells and hold on to what they have left: time together, memories and Willy's feeling of having had a good life. Show more

Christine Imstepf is downstairs in the kitchen, brewing coffee. "Christine," calls Willy Imstepf from the upper floor of the house. No answer from downstairs. The 71-year-old clears his throat and calls louder this time. "Willy, do you need me?" she calls back. "Yes," he says. Christine hurries up the stairs and opens the ajar door.

A little later, the two of them descend the stairs again. Willy holds on tightly to the banister. One foot in front of the other, one step at a time. Until the ground beneath his feet feels safe again. If he doesn't feel any danger of falling, his gait quickens.

That's how it was when he used to descend a mountain as a mountain guide. And it is the same today when he masters the stairs in his own house. Back then, he asked himself: "Am I putting my foot in the right place? Am I keeping my balance?" Today, these old thoughts help him with the smallest everyday tasks.

Just now he needed help on the toilet, he can no longer manage on his own. Willy Imstepf suffers from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS for short. He was diagnosed in March 2025.

An incurable disease

Not much is known about the disease. However, it is a severe and progressive disease of the motor nervous system that leads to the breakdown of muscle cells and paralysis, it affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that are responsible for muscle control, men are affected more often than women, around 500 to 700 people live with ALS in Switzerland, the cause is unclear and the disease cannot be cured.

It often takes a moment to receive a diagnosis. It was the same for Willy. A year earlier, he realized that something was wrong with his body. "I had no strength in my arms or hands," Willy tells blue News. "I was tired after a tour," he remembers. "That was rarely the case, because I was always fit." Nevertheless, he carries on, he doesn't want to go to the doctor.

Willy Imstepf was a mountain guide for 45 years. No summit was too high for him. He stood on the Matterhorn around 250 times, and more than 100 times on the 3934-metre-high Bietschhorn. He has climbed an 8,000-metre peak three times and achieved a summit success once: on the Gasherbrum in Pakistan. He has often been abroad for his tours - in Morocco, Bolivia, Peru, Argentina and Nepal. The list is almost endless.

Willy Imstepf on one of his tours as a mountain guide. The mountains were his great passion. zvg

At Christmas 2024, he sets off with a group to Kilimanjaro. He informs the organizer in advance that he is no longer quite "fit". Nevertheless, he goes along as a consultant to support the local mountain guides, as it is not a "technically demanding" mountain.

"The ascent went reasonably well, but I really had to bite in the summit zone," he says. That was unusual for him. "I actually did this route with my left hand, I've been up this mountain three times before."

On the descent, he suddenly feels that he can no longer hold his head up. After two days, however, he makes it back down to the valley. What he didn't know at the time was that it would be his last tour as a mountain guide.

Back in Switzerland, he consults a doctor. "The first examinations didn't give me a diagnosis, nothing," says Willy. At first, nobody thought it could be ALS. Finally, a mountain guide colleague referred him to a doctor at the Hirslanden Clinic in Zurich. Three days of tests and examinations followed, and in the end the diagnosis was made. From then on, his life took a completely different direction than before.

"That was a life, a special life"

Willy was born in May 1955 as one of 13 children in the Valais village of Niedergesteln. He still lives in the village today. He lent a hand at home from an early age, working as a bricklayer and preferring to spend his weekends "z'Bärg" with friends. At some point, he became a member of the Swiss Alpine Club (SAC) and later became involved as a youth leader. On the advice of his comrades, he finally decided to train as a mountain guide.

Willy Imstepf sits on a chair at the large wooden table in the living room as he talks. At first glance, he looks like a completely healthy man; there is no sign of his illness. He describes himself as a "freelance artist", as he has "done everything" in his life and has been a mountain guide, craftsman and ski instructor.

«When you're sick, you know you have to bite through six months. But here it only goes in one direction» Christine Imstepf

When he talks about his time as a mountain guide, the words just gush out of him. "It was a life, a special life," says Willy. "Every other day I was standing on a 4,000-metre peak, 'scrambling' from one mountain to the next." He quickly built up a regular clientele. Many of his customers bring new guests with them - and so the business almost runs itself.

Everyone hung on his rope - from tradesmen to bankers. "Many of my guests have really grown close to my heart, and real friendships have developed over the years," says Willy. He is still in contact with many of them today. "We talk on the phone regularly, and in summer some even drop by, even though we haven't been on tours together for a long time."

But it's hard to make a living from the mountain guide profession alone, at most during the high season. In the off-season, he works as a bricklayer, stove builder and ski instructor and was a class teacher at the Swiss mountain guide training course for a long time. "Even before the off-season was over, the first jobs as a mountain guide were already rolling in," he says.

The great love

His wife Christine Imstepf is sitting next to him. She is leafing through a magazine, opening the post and looking at the new "Rarnerchumma" menu. Four years ago, she and Willy took over the "Bärgbeizli" in Valais, right on the high route of the Lötschberg south ramp. They open again at the beginning of April. This is the first season in which Willy's illness has prevented him from working completely; last year he was still able to take care of small jobs. "Because I want to help him, I can't be there as much," explains Christine. Employees help out to keep things running smoothly. They have also switched to self-service.

She has short hair and wears glasses, her arm is decorated with flower tattoos. She has chocolate eggs and "Stöcklini" breadsticks on the table. "A local specialty," she explains. Christine actually comes from the Zurich lowlands, and you can still easily hear her dialect.

They have been a couple since 2011 and got married in 2014. There is a 22-year age difference between them - he is 71, she is 49. Both have been married before and have children from previous relationships.

Willy and Christine Imstepf have been a couple since 2011 and got married in 2014. zvg

They met on the Lötschen Pass. "Willy ran into me," says Christine with a laugh. She worked in the mountain hut, Willy came by with tour guests. "In the evening, the mountain guides always came into the kitchen to help dry off or for a 'Schlummi'." Willy did the same.

The same next season. Because she wasn't a particularly confident skier, her boss sent her down into the valley once a week - and back up again - so that she could learn. "That was my nightmare," she remembers and laughs. When she complained to Willy one day, he offered to accompany her. He keeps his word. After the tour, they exchanged numbers and stayed in touch after the season. Eventually they fell in love and a few months later, in the summer, Christine moved in with Willy in Valais.

"Willy always said 'I'll have you one day'," says Christine. Translated: "One day I will marry you". In the end, however, she was the one who proposed. "I was a bit nervous," Willy admits. "Such a young and pretty woman, and I'd already been married once," he says with a grin. "Then you gave yourself a boost," adds Christine. "You can't tear pages out of the book of your life, but you can always start a new chapter," it said on their wedding invitation.

"It's also a task to come to terms with the illness"

Willy's diagnosis came as a surprise to the couple, who had never heard of ALS before. The doctor told them it was a "high-grade motor neuron disease". "What do you make of that, right? I don't understand any of this stuff, who does?" asks Willy. They first found a lot of information about the disease and possible support services themselves, or received it from friends, acquaintances and their networks.

When Christine and Willy Imstepf talk about his illness, it seems as if they have taken the power away from it. As if they were just waiting for the right moment to take the cure. They face the illness with remarkable confidence, are not discouraged and maintain their optimism. "You have to," he says simply. "It's also a task to come to terms with the illness and get on with life."

«I often just sit there and look out of the window - for hours on end» Willy Imstepf

Christine Imstepf is also resilient: "If I cry all day, it doesn't make the situation any better," she says. Of course, there are dark days when everything seems too much. "But we always try to look forward again straight away." However, the illness has also taught her to enjoy the day and "to live now that we still have the time," she says.

But it was a long road to this attitude: "After the diagnosis, everything goes on in your head straight away," says Willy. At the beginning, he didn't really notice his illness. "I didn't cover it up, I just didn't think about it," he says.

Christine nods and says: "When you're ill, you know you have to get through six months. But here you know it only goes in one direction." But the hope of a long life remains.

And yet: "It's as if someone is 'chlöpfen' you. And then you think: What next? Why now, when we're having such a good time together? But then you have to stop thinking that way, because it's no good," says Christine. "You can't let the 'grind' hang, you have to bite through it," adds Willy.

Care at home

Watering flowers, fastening a button, shaving, taking a shower, going to the toilet, opening the tap, cutting bread. Things that were still possible a year ago are hardly possible today. Compared to other sufferers, the progression of his symptoms is nevertheless rather slow.

"I have arms like an anorexic," is how Willy describes it. He now drinks from a tube, eats pre-cut food and has to be careful when walking. He can still walk, but at some point he will be in a wheelchair. Nobody knows how quickly the disease will progress, as the course of ALS is different for everyone.

Willy is cared for at home by Christine, they have no outside help and a care home is currently not an option. "If it were the other way around, I would want to stay at home for as long as possible," says Christine. "Nobody really wants anything else," she adds. There is also no suitable institution where Willy could go. "It's not a hospital, nor is it a retirement home," she says. There would certainly be a solution, "but which one?" she wonders.

It should also not be forgotten that Willy is not the only one with ALS or an "insidious disease" in general, as Christine keeps saying. "Many questions remain unanswered, Switzerland has more potential when it comes to raising awareness," she explains.

The family is also under financial pressure due to the disease. A shower toilet was recently installed because he can no longer climb over the bathtub. A new railing in front of the house ensures that he can still manage the stairs to the entrance. The adaptations cost several thousand francs. They are paying for it themselves. They would actually need a care bed for 2,000 francs, but money is currently a little too tight for that. In addition, the bathtub is to make way for a modern shower, probably the most expensive project to date.

Patience helps him

But no matter what comes next, the two stick together. "We've experienced a lot together in this short time," says Christine. She gets up and takes a photo album from the shelf in the living room. On the pages: Pictures from Nepal. At the time, Willy was commissioned to train local mountain guides, and Christine, as a trained pastry chef, was allowed to travel with him to show how Western dishes can be easily recreated in the heights of the Himalayas - after all, many of the guests came from Europe.

The photos show the freshly baked pastries, Willy teaching and the streets of Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal. One picture shows a cake with white icing and the words "Happy Nice Training Aktiv Ferien AG" in red icing. The cake was baked as a graduation surprise for Christine and Willy Imstepf.

"There was never anything that Willy couldn't do," says Christine. He always did everything himself and helped out a lot at home: "Drying the dishes, washing up, hanging up the washing - he was never the one who just sat and watched." Due to his illness, which severely restricts him, this is now likely to be even more difficult.

Pictures of Willy Imstepf in the mountains and skiing. blue News

But patience, says Willy, is something he has always had. Even on his tours in the mountains, when storms kept them at base camp for days on end, he would simply lie in his tent, looking at a picture of Christine and her son, while others listened to music or read books. "I also had music with me, but I never needed it. I studied what I could do when I got back home."

This patience also helps him in dealing with ALS and in everyday life. "I often just sit there and look out of the window - for hours. And I discover something new every time. I can live with that," he says. The last time he stood on a summit was two years ago, and he doesn't need to go up there again. He also keeps a diary every day. "I still write, but it's getting more difficult. My hands are shaking, the writing has become choppy." Otherwise, the two of them spend a lot of time together. "I really appreciate the fact that we can just be together. It's nice," he says.

Willy Imstepf will die of ALS

ALS is currently incurable. In a few years, Willy will also die as a result of the disease. On average, sufferers live for three to five years after the onset of the disease. However, some develop the disease so slowly that they survive much longer - in rare cases even more than a decade.

"I worry about it a lot more than Willy does," says Christine. Without her, he would probably still not have a living will. This is the document in which you record which medical measures you want or refuse if you can no longer decide for yourself.

"I am the one who is left alone when Willy is no longer there," says Christine. "That's why I want to be able to represent exactly what he really wants." She pauses for a moment and then says: "I often ask Willy what he wants - and at the same time I think: Hey no, what are we actually talking about here?" That, says Willy, is the sad reality.

The two of them have also talked about his funeral. He doesn't want a grave, not a big "plemplem", as he describes it. He wants to be scattered somewhere nearby. Christine smiles. "Saying goodbye has never been my thing. It's just really important to me what Willy wants," she says.

And as is typical of Willy, he finds conciliatory words at the end. Just as he always did and will probably continue to do: "I'm still here now. Nobody knows how much longer. But I've had a good life - experienced a lot, seen a lot. The most important thing is done."

Do you know someone who has ALS - or are you affected yourself? You can find support and further information here.