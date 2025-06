There are 6.4 million francs in the jackpot for the next draw on Saturday. (archive picture) Bild: Keystone

A lucky player has won one million francs in Wednesday's Swiss Lotto draw. The player picked the six correct numbers. Only the lucky number was missing.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The numbers drawn were 1, 7, 9, 21, 38 and 40, and the lucky number would have been 5. The replay number drawn was 3 and the joker number was 981959.

According to Swisslos, the jackpot for the next draw on Saturday is 6.4 million Swiss francs.