A Ryanair flight en route from Thessaloniki, Greece, to Memmingen in southern Germany returned to its airport of origin following an incident shortly after takeoff.

A passenger told the German Press Agency (dpa) that a loud bang was heard during the flight, followed by a window shattering. Fellow passengers held down the passenger sitting next to the damaged window.

"His head and shoulders were sticking out of the broken window," said another eyewitness on the Greek broadcaster ERT. Other passengers were able to pull the man back inside. Oxygen masks fell from the cabin, as can be seen in photos and videos on social media.

The passenger reported that the pilot then aborted the flight to Memmingen, Bavaria, and returned to Thessaloniki Airport. The return flight took about 20 minutes after the incident.

Greek radio reported that the passenger sitting next to the damaged window was taken by emergency services to a hospital in Thessaloniki. According to the reports, the man is from Serbia. ERT reported that an investigation has been launched.

Ryanair Confirms Incident

In response to an inquiry from dpa, Ryanair confirmed that a passenger window had come loose shortly after takeoff during the morning flight to Memmingen. The aircraft then returned to Thessaloniki, where the passengers went back to the terminal. One passenger requested medical assistance on site and received it.

To minimize the delay as much as possible, a replacement aircraft was arranged. It took off from Thessaloniki at 9:53 a.m. local time to transport the passengers to Memmingen. The information provided did not explain how the incident occurred.

The replacement aircraft landed in Memmingen, an airport spokeswoman said in response to a dpa inquiry. “As a precaution, contact persons were available for the affected passengers; however, as of now, no one has taken advantage of these offers.”

Ryanair flies to Memmingen Airport from various parts of Europe, as well as from Jordan and Morocco. There are several direct flights to and from Thessaloniki each week. The airport is located about 100 kilometers west of Munich and just under 120 kilometers southeast of Stuttgart.

How an expert explains the incident

"Actually, something like this happens very rarely," said Harald Hanke, professor emeritus of aviation electronics, in a statement to dpa regarding the incident. The former pilot attributes the phenomenon to the large pressure difference between the interior of the cabin and the exterior of the aircraft.

During flight, the passenger cabin is maintained at an air pressure that is tolerable for humans, which at high altitudes is significantly higher than that of the surrounding air. “If a large hole suddenly opens up in the cabin, the pressure equalizes instantly,” says Hanke.

As a result, objects—or even passengers not wearing seatbelts—would be sucked through the opening. “The larger the opening, the faster this happens.” The drop in pressure causes oxygen masks to fall into the cabin, which, according to witness statements, is exactly what happened.