The Winterthur-based industrial group Burckhardt Compression is announcing job cuts. Due to the strong appreciation of the Swiss franc and the new US tariffs, work is to be relocated abroad - including to India.

The industrial group Burckhardt Compression is planning to cut jobs in Winterthur. The competitive situation has intensified further in recent months due to the strong Swiss franc and US tariffs, according to the statement.

Costs are now to be optimized and certain work shifted from Switzerland to other countries. In addition to other measures, the company is therefore considering cutting several dozen jobs in Winterthur, CFO Rolf Brändli told the news agency AWP on Tuesday.

A consultation process with employee representatives and social partners is currently underway in this regard. "However, Winterthur will remain the company's central location and we will continue to produce here."

The jobs are to be relocated to India, among other places. The main reason for this is the strong Swiss franc. The US tariffs also played a role.

Significantly fewer orders

This morning, the company had to report a slump in orders of almost 35% for the period from April to September. "The uncertainty following Liberation Day had consequences," said CEO Fabrice Billard during a conference call.

However, according to CFO Brändli, the US tariffs are mainly having an indirect impact on business, as customers are postponing projects due to the increased uncertainty. The direct consequences were limited.

The USA only accounted for around 10 percent of turnover, with customers in the spare parts business absorbing the higher prices resulting from the tariffs. And in the new machine business, care is being taken to ensure that as many projects as possible are equipped with accessories from outside Switzerland.

Switzerland is still waiting for an agreement

Today, Wednesday, the US Supreme Court will consider the legality of Donald Trump's tariffs. The President speaks of a historic decision - and warns of catastrophic consequences if the court rules against him.

Tariffs generally have to be approved by the US parliament - but in practice, the president can impose tariffs on his own under certain conditions. Trump imposed tariffs on almost all countries in the spring. In some cases, they were reduced or amended following negotiations. For example, Trump reached an agreement with the EU almost 100 days ago.

Switzerland, on the other hand, is still waiting for an agreement and has been hit with a 39% tariff. At the beginning of August, President Karin Keller-Sutter and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin flew to Washington to negotiate better conditions. But nothing came of it.