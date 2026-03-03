Winterthur bus drivers threaten all-day strike - Gallery Winterthur bus drivers went on strike on Tuesday morning. Image: Keystone The strike by Winterthur bus drivers lasted from 4.30 am to 8.30 am. Image: Keystone City councillor Stefan Fritschi expressed his willingness to talk on Tuesday. Image: Keystone Winterthur bus drivers threaten all-day strike - Gallery Winterthur bus drivers went on strike on Tuesday morning. Image: Keystone The strike by Winterthur bus drivers lasted from 4.30 am to 8.30 am. Image: Keystone City councillor Stefan Fritschi expressed his willingness to talk on Tuesday. Image: Keystone

The VPOD union negotiated with city councillor Stefan Fritschi (FDP) on Tuesday morning during the warning strike by Winterthur bus drivers - without results. The VPOD is now threatening a full-day strike if no agreement is reached by Wednesday next week.

The warning strike started early Tuesday morning at 4.30 a.m. A good dozen bus drivers marched from the depot to the station waving VPOD flags. They distributed flyers to the passengers. The strike ended shortly before 8.30 am.

Normally there are 60 vehicles in operation on a morning, but on the morning of the strike there were around 20, as Matthias Gerth from Stadtbus Winterthur said when asked by Keystone-SDA. Passengers were advised to consult the timetable and allow extra travel time.

At around 8 a.m., representatives of the VPOD union negotiated at the depot with city councillor Stefan Fritschi (FDP), whose department manages the technical operations. However, as a reporter from Keystone-SDA learned on site, there was no result. Further negotiations are to follow. A meeting with the city council is scheduled for Thursday.

The VPOD is sticking to its demands and is threatening a full-day strike if no agreement is reached by Wednesday next week.

"Don't let me be put under pressure"

On Tuesday, City Councillor Fritschi expressed his willingness to talk about the labor dispute. However, certain changes require political decisions. Miracles should therefore not be expected, he said on site.

He is convinced that Stadtbus already offers good working conditions. "But I don't rule out the possibility that we can achieve certain improvements." At the same time, he emphasized that he would "not be put under pressure" - not even with a strike.

Heated atmosphere

The company and city council had tried to prevent employees from exercising their constitutionally guaranteed right to strike, VPOD wrote in a statement. After midnight, bus drivers were asked to park their vehicles at alternative locations rather than in the depot. Around a quarter of the buses were parked outside the depot.

There had also been aggressive confrontations with supervisors from Stadtbus Winterthur. "We cannot confirm this," said Matthias Gerth from Stadtbus Winterthur at the request of Keystone-SDA. In the current heated atmosphere, it is normal that somewhat louder confrontations can sometimes occur. Councillor Fritschi said that activists had behaved disrespectfully and "out of all proportion" towards him.

"City council leaves us no other choice"

The background to this is a conflict over working conditions that has been smouldering for some time. The VPOD criticizes short-term so-called jumper days with possible minus hours, night bonuses that are too low and shortcomings in substitute services and duty planning. In addition, employees have to contribute to damages without a sufficient legal basis.

An anonymous employee explained in a statement: "We bus drivers have endured unsustainable working conditions in recent years in order to secure local transport in this city. Now we have reached the point where we can't go on like this. The city council has left us with no choice but to go on strike."

Stadtbus Winterthur stated on Monday that it regretted the dissatisfaction, but did not consider the warning strike to be justified. Various concerns have already been met and further solutions have been promised.