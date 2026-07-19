It sat unused at the Winterthur City Police Department for a year—now a motorhome is going up for auction on Ricardo for one franc. The person who rented the parking space has died, and no heir has ever come forward.

Next week, this Fiat Ducato from the Winterthur City Police will go under the hammer on Ricardo—starting price: just one franc.

Here's what it's all about An abandoned Fiat Ducato camper has been parked at the Winterthur City Police station for a year.

The former tenant of the parking space has died, and no one has claimed ownership of the vehicle.

Starting Thursday, July 23, the camper will be auctioned on Ricardo with a starting bid of one franc. Summary created with

A Fiat Ducato has been sitting in a Winterthur city police parking lot for about a year—it doesn’t pay any parking fees, but it’s just gathering dust. Since absolutely no one has come forward as the owner, the police are now taking swift action: Starting Thursday, July 23, the camper will be up for sale on Ricardo, as reported by the «Tages-Anzeiger" reports. And the starting price is quite something: a single franc.

How does a motorhome end up like this? The man who had rented the parking space died—and with him, apparently, any interest in the vehicle. Within the statutory 20-day period, no heir came forward to claim the Ducato. For the city police, the case is therefore clear: abandoned property. Although bankruptcy proceedings were initiated regarding the estate, they were immediately discontinued due to a lack of realizable assets. The Winterthur Bankruptcy Office gave the green light for the auction.

It all kicks off on Ricardo on Thursday, July 23. But if you’re already dreaming of the camper deal of the century, you might want to rein in your excitement a bit: It’s highly unlikely anyone will be able to take the Ducato home for just one franc. Depending on their condition, comparable models on the platform easily sell for several thousand francs.