"The clinic decided that he was neither a danger to others nor to himself," said Security Director Mario Fehr (non-party). (archive picture)

Previously, he had been involuntarily detained in a psychiatric hospital. He managed to escape once, but was brought back. The FFE was then lifted. "The clinic decided that he was neither a danger to others nor to himself," said Security Director Mario Fehr (non-party). "Obviously this assessment was wrong."

The suspect is a Swiss-Turkish dual citizen. He is known to the police: He was one of the accused in connection with the investigation into the An'Nur mosque in Winterthur. At the time, he was charged with violating the IS ban.