U.S. President Donald Trump is taking a tougher stance toward Switzerland in the trade dispute. In an interview, he threatens to stop buying Swiss goods—and portrays the country as economically dependent on the U.S.

Tone has become harsher again "Wipe out with a stroke of the pen" – Trump threatens Switzerland

Here's what it's all about Donald Trump is once again threatening Switzerland with economic repercussions.

He says the U.S. would only have to do without Swiss watches and other goods—then Switzerland would “no longer be an elite country.”

However, according to Swiss media, his statement regarding a trade deficit of $39 billion no longer reflects the current trade situation. Summary created with

U.S. President Donald Trump is stepping up the pressure in the trade dispute with Switzerland. In an interview with the U.S. magazine “Punchbowl News”, he explains how easy it would be, in his view, to harm the Swiss economy.

“All I have to do is say: I don’t want your watches anymore. None of your goods,” says Trump. According to him, this would allow the U.S. to eliminate a trade deficit of $39 billion. The consequence for Switzerland: “Then they’ll no longer be part of the elite—they’ll have major problems.”

Trump adds that he could “wipe that out with a single stroke.” Switzerland should count itself lucky: “Fortunately, I’m a nice person.”

Trump is also bothered by Switzerland's low interest rates

The starting point for his remarks was actually U.S. interest rate policy. Trump has long been calling for lower key interest rates in the United States, citing countries such as Switzerland.

Switzerland is one of the “elite countries” made possible by the U.S., yet at the same time it pays extremely low interest rates. “We should once again have the lowest interest rate for the U.S.,” Trump demands.

In doing so, the U.S. president is once again conflating monetary policy and trade. In the U.S., the key interest rate is set by the independent Federal Reserve. Trump has been pressing the Fed to cut interest rates for some time now.

The trade deficit figure is outdated

Trump’s statement on the trade deficit should also be taken with a grain of salt. He speaks of roughly 39 or 40 billion dollars, which the U.S. has, so to speak, “served up on a silver platter” to Switzerland.

Most recently, the trade balance has shifted. Consequently, the figure cited by Trump no longer reflects the current situation.

The U.S. president has repeatedly cited the trade deficit with Switzerland as a reason for imposing higher tariffs.

Switzerland is already paying higher tariffs

Since the end of July, a 12.5 percent U.S. tariff has been in effect on Swiss goods. Officially, the U.S. justifies this, among other things, by stating that Switzerland is not doing enough to combat products made with forced labor.

At the same time, negotiations are continuing between Federal Councilor Guy Parmelin’s Department of Economic Affairs and the U.S. government regarding a binding trade agreement.

A memorandum of understanding already provides for Switzerland to eliminate numerous tariffs on U.S. products and to accommodate the U.S. on issues such as agricultural imports. However, a final agreement has not yet been reached.

Trump had already publicly criticized Switzerland on several occasions. Last last year, the dispute escalated following a phone call with then-President Karin Keller-Sutter. Afterward, Trump imposed particularly high tariffs on Swiss products.