New service idea for the New Year celebrations With pets on the express train - China tests pet innovation

Anaëlle Hebang

8.2.2026

The world's biggest travel wave is rolling in for Chinese New Year - and many people are traveling with a dog or cat. A new service from Chinese Railways is now bringing pets onto high-speed trains in a completely new way.

08.02.2026, 16:45

When the big New Year holiday journey begins in China, trains and stations are pushed to their limits. More and more travelers want to take their dog or cat with them - and rail operators are responding to this with a new service on high-speed trains.

How pets travel on high-speed trains

Watch the video to find out how this pet transportation works, what rules apply and what the service costs. It gives an insight into an innovation that should make traveling much easier for many pet owners.

