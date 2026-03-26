For weeks, a humpback whale has been repeatedly stranded on the German Baltic coast. Now the animal is to find its final resting place in the shallow waters off Wismar. Follow the developments live in the blue News ticker.

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The most important facts at a glance A young humpback whale stranded on a sandbank in the Baltic Sea off Timmendorfer Strand on March 23.

After being freed on March 27, it stranded in Wismar Bay a day later, freed itself twice more, but stranded again each time.

The animal has now been lying in shallow water off the Baltic Sea island of Poel for a week. According to experts, the humpback whale is in a very poor state of health.

There is no longer any hope of the humpback whale rescuing itself. Experts and animal rights activists now want to let it die in peace. Show more

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9.21 a.m. Air cushions, tarpaulin, pontoons: this is how the rescue operation will take place According to DPA, the plan is to flush out the area under the whale's pectoral fins. The animal will then be lifted with the help of air cushions and a tarpaulin will be passed underneath it. The whale will then be transported away on this tarpaulin stretched between two pontoons. A tugboat will pull the two pontoons. As far as he knows, this ambitious project is unique in its form, says Till Backhaus, the Environment Minister of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. "It's not active, it's certainly not agile, but it shows that there's still life in it," Backhaus said again. "It certainly has severe damage, that's for sure." But perhaps the rescue will still succeed. The responsibility for the campaign lies entirely with the initiators, Backhaus emphasized, including financially. "They have completely exempted our house."

7.08 a.m. What will happen to the whale in Wismar Bay? There is still no activity around the whale or in the camera's field of vision. This should change soon when the announced rescue attempt starts. The livestream will keep you up to date.

Thursday, April 16, 2026, 4.11 a.m. New rescue attempt to start shortly The new rescue attempt for the humpback whale stranded near Wismar is due to start at 6 a.m. today. The concept is to be implemented by a private initiative, which is responsible for the operation according to the German Ministry of the Environment. Mediamarkt founder Walter Gunz told the German Press Agency that without the campaign, the whale would die in any case. "If you try something, then you at least have a chance of saving it." Gunz and entrepreneur Karin Walter-Mommert, who is known from equestrian sports, are behind the concept. According to Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Environment Minister Till Backhaus (SPD), the plan is to place air cushions under the animal today and lift it gently. To do this, silt will be washed away from underneath it. The whale will then be stored and transported on a tarpaulin between two pontoons. If everything goes well, the transport from the region could begin on Friday, Backhaus said. A tugboat is to pull the two pontoons into the North Sea and the Atlantic Ocean to release the whale there. The stranded humpback whale still lies on a sandbank off the island of Poel on April 9, in the same spot where it has been stuck for more than a week. Picture: Keystone/dpa/Marcus Golejewski

17.41 Whale rescuer Gunz: "It can't die more than once" Mediamarkt founder Walter Gunz and his comrades-in-arms have surprisingly been given the green light for a privately financed rescue attempt of the whale stranded in the Baltic Sea - and are showing themselves to be combative. "He can't die more than once," Gunz told the German Press Agency. Without the action, Timmy the whale will die in any case. "If you try something, then you at least have a chance of saving him." Previously, plans for rescue operations had been rejected because, according to experts, they would have meant even more stress and suffering for the whale. The experts recommended that the whale be left to die in peace. Gunz believes that with a "great team" including whale specialists, the risk of stress and suffering has been eliminated. Organizations such as Greenpeace and the German Oceanographic Museum stated after the operation was approved that they had not been involved in the preparations. A new rescue operation for the whale has been launched. (archive picture) Bild: Marcus Golejewski/dpa

16.53 hrs Operation to start immediately - divers to calm the whale The new rescue attempt for the stranded humpback whale off the Baltic Sea island of Poel is to begin immediately. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Environment Minister Till Backhaus (SPD) said in Schwerin that the private rescue initiative would initially send divers into the water to make contact with the animal and calm it down. "Measures to support animal welfare and alleviate suffering" are planned. The dive is scheduled to end at 5.30 pm.

Wednesday, April 15, 2026, 3.31 p.m. New rescue attempt allowed for stranded humpback whale in the Baltic Sea Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Environment Minister Till Backhaus has approved a new rescue attempt for the humpback whale that has been stranded in Wismar Bay since the end of March. As Backhaus announced at a media conference on Wednesday, the authorities have examined and approved a corresponding concept. The animal is to be lifted using air cushions and stored and transported on a tarpaulin between two pontoons. The initiators - including Mediamarkt founder Walter Gunz, according to Backhaus - are responsible for the project. They intend to announce further details shortly. Backhaus explained that his ministry would tolerate the attempt and that the measures should start quickly. The whale, which has been lying in the Bay of Wismar since March 31, was recently too weak for active rescue operations. An attempt at the weekend to persuade it to free itself with whale songs was unsuccessful.

Sunday, April 12, 2026, 1.27 p.m. Is the bowhead whale now taking its last breaths? The whale stranded off the island of Poel is breathing less slowly than in previous days. A spokeswoman for the Ministry of the Environment announced that investigations are also underway to determine whether a newly observed intermediate respiration could be a sign of imminent death. There are no indications that the state of health has stabilized. Although slight movements of the caudal fin had been observed, according to expert opinion this was no indication of an improvement in health. The humpback whale did not react to a spontaneous mobilization attempt on Saturday, during which the animal's own whale songs were played underwater. The attempt to encourage the whale to free itself had previously been coordinated with the German Oceanographic Museum. The injured humpback whale has been lying in Wismar Bay since March 31. The last rescue attempts were stopped on April 1 due to the animal's state of health in order to let the whale go in peace, according to Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Environment Minister Till Backhaus (SPD). However, it was decided to try again on Saturday due to the strong whale songs on the previous nights. The whale off the island of Poel on April 11. A sprinkler is intended to keep the mammal's skin moist. Image: Keystone

Tuesday, April 7, 2026, 4:45 p.m. No more hope: the stranded Baltic Sea whale should die in peace According to experts, the whale stranded off Wismar is not doing well. They therefore advise against attempting to rescue the animal alive. Experts advise against attempts to rescue the whale stranded off Wismar alive. Among other things, the condition of the animal's skin has recently deteriorated further, said Stephanie Gross from the Institute for Terrestrial and Aquatic Wildlife Research (ITAW) at a press conference on the island of Poel. "It is starting to tear significantly on the surface." If you tried to lift the whale with straps or ropes, for example, there would be a risk of pulling off the skin. Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an Ein Beitrag geteilt von Landwirtschaftsministerium MV (@landwirtschaft_und_umwelt_mv) Where the whale is currently stuck, it is surrounded by less water than in previous locations. "This means that it can be assumed that organ damage has also occurred." It must be assumed that the animal would die of stress if it were to be picked up, said Gross. "That's why we would definitely advise against trying to rescue this animal alive." Till Backhaus, Environment Minister of the German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, said at a media conference that the whale should now be left to die in peace. However, it is not possible to predict how long the dying process will take. The only thing that is certain is that the humpback whale will not be killed deliberately, for example with a blasting harpoon. After death, the humpback whale will be examined to find out the cause of death.

Sunday, April 5, 5:42 p.m. Lack of salt and injuries severely affect humpback whale The much too low salt content in the Baltic Sea is seriously affecting the humpback whale stranded off the island of Poel near Wismar, which Germany has christened "Timmy". This is around a third lower than what whales in the North Sea or the Atlantic are used to, said Environment Minister Till Backhaus (SPD) on Easter Sunday after another visit to the marine mammal. The result: the humpback whale has skin problems "which really have a very, very negative impact on its state of health". Experts had previously taken and analyzed water samples directly from the whale. Backhaus said that he was expecting an expert opinion from marine biologists and veterinarians on the overall condition on Tuesday. He is also in contact with the Federal Ministry of the Environment and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture. The animal was stranded off Poel last Tuesday. All rescue attempts were suspended on Wednesday. According to experts, the animal will probably die in the bay. According to the experts, it is not possible to predict how long the whale will survive. The whale had been precisely measured again, said Backhaus: "It is 12.35 meters long, 3.20 meters wide and 1.60 meters high." Due to its weight of around twelve tons, it had already sunk 50 to 60 centimetres into the Baltic Sea floor. The whale was still alive on Easter Sunday. "Its condition has not changed significantly from yesterday to today," said Backhaus. The animal is in very poor health. "It also has injuries," Backhaus said on Holy Saturday. The cause was presumably propellers. There were also marks, probably from a net. Backhaus ruled out that the animal would be killed. "That won't happen here. We can't simply release it by whatever means."

Saturday, April 4, 08:37 a.m. No change: Humpback whale off Wismar still breathing The humpback whale stranded off Wismar is still alive. The animal's condition had not changed during the night, a spokesperson for the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Ministry of the Environment announced in the morning. According to the statement, there were "no special incidents" during the night. The weakened whale is still lying in shallow water off the island of Poel. According to current information, it is still breathing. All attempts to rescue the whale were suspended on Wednesday. According to local experts and marine conservationists, the animal will probably die in the bay. According to the experts, it is not possible to predict how long it will survive. Since Friday, firefighters have been regularly moistening the animal's injured skin with water to alleviate the pain.

Friday, April 3, 4.37 p.m. Death threats against rescue workers after whale operation Following the failed rescue of the humpback whale stranded off the Baltic coast near Wismar, helpers are being subjected to more and more verbal attacks. "Regrettably, since it became clear that the animal could not be saved, the hostility towards those involved in the rescue operation has increased - even to the point of death threats," said Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Environment Minister Till Backhaus (SPD) in a statement. "Of course I understand that the situation is very emotional for people," Backhaus continued. He is also sad. "But I do not accept that employees are also threatened in private." If criminally relevant statements are made, whether on social media, via a note in the letterbox or by email, such behavior will be reported, said Backhaus. However, he is confident that the situation will calm down.

16.34 hrs Preparations underway to recover the Baltic Sea whale Preparations have begun off the German town of Wismar in case the humpback whale lying off the island of Poel should die. At midday, a survey boat explored the animal's surroundings, according to Till Backhaus, Environment Minister of the federal state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. "These are preparatory measures to enable the carcass to be recovered later. The survey is carried out as gently as possible so as not to disturb the animal." The good weather and smooth water surface were ideal for the measurements, said a ministry spokesperson. The boat approached the marine mammal "extremely slowly and as silently as possible". The whale was alive and was currently breathing at intervals of around five minutes. Its fountains could be seen again and again. The rescue attempts for the whale, which stranded again off Wismar, have been suspended. Marcus Golejewski/dpa

14.05 hrs Restricted zone around beached whale is maintained The whale lies on a sandbank off the island of Poel. Marcus Golejewski/dpa So far, the 500-meter exclusion zone around the weakened humpback whale lying off the island of Poel has been observed. Even overnight, the marine mammal has not been disturbed, as confirmed by the water police and the Schwerin Ministry of the Environment when asked. The whale is alive and is currently breathing at intervals of around five minutes, said a spokesperson for the ministry. At midday, a survey boat will explore the animal's surroundings, according to Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Environment Minister Till Backhaus (SPD). "These are preparatory measures to enable the carcass to be recovered later. The survey will be carried out as gently as possible so as not to disturb the animal." The whale will continue to be guarded and the situation will be continuously assessed and weighed up in daily meetings. "Until the last minute, all serious information that could help the animal will be received and examined," said Backhaus.

10.45 a.m. Whale still breathing The stranded humpback whale is still breathing. KEYSTONE The stranded humpback whale is still alive. New pictures taken by dpa show that the animal is still breathing and even emitting fountains. Greenpeace had previously given the all-clear on site - according to the activists, the fact that no fountains were visible at times was due to the water being too shallow. A human chain is also planned for 11 a.m. on the island of Poel, in which marine biologist Robert Marc Lehmann will also take part.

Thursday, April 2, 9:20 a.m. It is unclear whether the whale is still breathing The humpback whale stranded off the island of Poel has not moved since Thursday night. A spokesperson for the water police was unable to say on Thursday whether the animal was still alive: "The boat crew was not close enough tonight to see whether it was still breathing or not," they said. This was reported by NDR. However, small fountains of water could still be seen regularly on the live images from the bay on Thursday morning. However, "Bild" reported on Thursday that the whale was still breathing; Greenpeace confirmed this to a reporter on site. Experts from the German Oceanographic Museum in Stralsund reported that the animal's state of health had deteriorated significantly. Its breathing is irregular and movements are barely recognizable. Further rescue attempts would be futile and would mean "absolute cruelty to animals", said Director Burkard Baschek. A 500-meter exclusion zone has now been set up around the whale, which also applies to drones. The police are monitoring the area. If the humpback whale dies, it will be taken to Stralsund and examined there.

1.51 p.m. "We assume that the whale will die here" The rescue attempts for the humpback whale, which is once again stuck off the German Baltic coast, have been discontinued. The animal should be left alone at its current berth, said Till Backhaus, Environment Minister of the federal state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, who spoke of a very emotional day. An exclusion zone had been set up. The whale should come to rest so that it can finally die. "We have done everything we can to give it a chance. This is a unique tragedy. But he chose it that way," said Backhaus. The humpback whale is still lying in shallow water off the coast of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. According to the authorities, the whale has been repeatedly surfacing on the Baltic coast since the beginning of March, initially in the harbor of the city of Wismar. The animal is currently lying in the Kirchsee, a part of Wismar Bay. The scientific director of the German Oceanographic Museum, Burkard Baschek, emphasized that it was assumed that the animal had died. The chances of the whale being released are very slim.

Wednesday, April 1, 2026, 5:47 a.m. Whale still in the bay The humpback whale is still in the bay early Wednesday morning. This was confirmed to Bild by the press spokesperson for the German Ministry of Agriculture. According to the spokesperson, the ministry will "assess" the animal in daylight. The location of the lost whale on Tuesday off the Baltic Sea island of Poel. Picture: Keystone/dpa/Stefan Sauer

19.51 "There will be no further rescue operation today" As reported by"Bild", rescuers are still discussing how to get the humpback whale into the Atlantic. However, there will be no further rescue operations today. Claus Tantzen, spokesman for the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Ministry of Agriculture, told the newspaper: "There will be no further rescue operation today. The animal should be given time to recover. We have the same situation as yesterday. The whale has enough possibilities to free itself. We want to wait and see. At the moment we are still discussing whether a further operation will take place tomorrow morning."

10.09 a.m. Whale is back off Wismar The humpback whale is apparently back in Wismar Bay, reports "Bild". A local reporter spotted the animal. The German Oceanographic Museum also confirmed that it was swimming freely. This dashed hopes that the whale was now on its way to the North Sea after initially swimming in the right direction yesterday evening. This could also be seen on images from a live camera showing the animal moving. It is hoped that the humpback whale is swimming north, said a spokeswoman for the marine museum. The humpback whale had been lying in shallow water in the bay off Wismar (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania) since at least Saturday and was shielded from onlookers. On Monday evening, the whale had moved with the rising water level and then submerged.

08.48 a.m. Boats search for submerged humpback whale Since the morning, emergency services have been searching again for the humpback whale off the Baltic coast, which swam out of the shallow water off Wismar the day before and then dived. The boats are now on the water, said a spokesman for the water police in the morning. The helpers have not yet seen the whale, nor have there been any reports of sightings.

Tuesday, March 31, 2026, 4 a.m. Humpback whale has submerged and is swimming in the right direction The humpback whale off the Baltic coast has submerged and can no longer be seen. A spokesperson for the water police said this during the night. The police boat had therefore also returned. It made no sense to search for the whale in the dark, the spokesman continued. However, a boat crew was on standby. The emergency services would now wait for sightings from citizens, among other things, and then set off. A drone image - released by Greenpeace - shows the humpback whale in Wismar Bay on Monday. Image: Keystone/dpa/Daniel Müller On Monday evening, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Environment Minister Till Backhaus (SPD) said that the whale had initially swum in the wrong direction - towards the harbor. Later, however, the animal was finally heading seaward. "The whale is struggling - but it is battered," said Backhaus. Now it has to help itself. The scientific director of the German Oceanographic Museum, Burkard Baschek, said: "We consulted with international experts who advised us to activate the whale with noise. We waited for the right situation to arise." Sandra Schöttner from the environmental organization Greenpeace described the action as a "good first step on the way", even if the whale still has a long way to go.

21:16 Humpback whale frees itself and swims off The humpback whale off the Baltic coast initially moved slightly in the evening and then swam off, a report in "Focus" has since been confirmed by the authorities. However, it is not yet clear in which direction the animal is swimming. According to eyewitnesses, the whale initially swam at least 50 meters and then dived. The water police are trying to guide the animal so that it does not swim in the direction of Wismar harbor. "I hope it makes it - but there is no guarantee," Till Backhaus, Environment Minister of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, is quoted as saying.

7.26 pm Environment Ministry: Whale appeared more agile in the evening than before The condition of the humpback whale is said to have improved, according to the Ministry of the Environment in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. The animal had reacted to the approach of a boat, a ministry spokesperson told the German Press Agency in the evening. The animal also appeared more agile than before. The animal's condition was better than in the morning and on Sunday, according to a statement from the ministry. "The rest we have given the animal has obviously worked." Representatives of the German Oceanographic Museum, the environmental protection organizations Greenpeace and Sea Shepherd as well as the state's Environment Minister, Till Backhaus (SPD), had approached the whale from a boat in the afternoon and examined the animal. In the evening, helpers wanted to try to persuade the animal to leave. "As we can expect the water level to continue to rise over the next few hours, the whale's ability to leave its resting position of its own accord will improve," continued the statement, which was published by the ministry and others.

5.53 p.m. Hope for the evening According to Bild, the rescuers' boats have turned away and the rescue attempt has been abandoned for the time being. As the water level rises in the evening, it is now hoped that the whale will be able to free itself in the evening. The animal is still breathing and appears to be becoming more agile.

4.30 p.m. Last rescue operation underway The next rescue mission has begun. Two boats are on their way - a smaller one in front, a larger one slowly following behind. Will the whale finally manage to swim free this time? Meanwhile, the whale continues to lie motionless in the water, making no sound - only the occasional blow, a sign that it is still breathing. And even the worst is not ruled out: According to Burkard Baschek from the German Oceanographic Museum, there will be discussions this evening about how the animal could be helped to die if it does not swim free.

1.33 p.m. Humpback whale to be encouraged to swim away in the afternoon The humpback whale, which is in the shallow waters of the Baltic Sea off the German town of Wismar, is to be encouraged to swim away again today. The water level is expected to rise again by around 30 centimetres in the course of the afternoon, according to the German Oceanographic Museum. The team of experts on site will then try to encourage the whale again. "This will be done by slapping the water with a paddle, as the whale should not be touched under any circumstances," said a spokeswoman for the German Oceanographic Museum. "The whale is very weak. The breathing rate has slowed down and the skin shows secondary infections."

13:26 Minister gives update: "Companies are once again doing everything they can to help the whale" On Monday, Environment Minister Till Backhaus and the German Oceanographic Museum provided an update on the stranded whale. The animal was barely moving. This could indicate either a possible gathering of strength or a severe weakening. "It only breathes once every four to five minutes," says Backkaus. Nevertheless, "everything is being done" to enable the whale to return to the open sea. For those involved, it is clear: "This is about a living being, not an object." No new rescue missions are currently planned, as the animal can move freely and is not stranded. There is a 500-metre exclusion zone around the whale so that it remains as undisturbed as possible.

11 a.m. Whale hardly reacts to boat The humpback whale stranded again off the German Baltic coast is still not doing well. According to a marine conservation expert from the environmental protection organization Greenpeace, the whale continues to appear generally weakened. "It is still lying here in the bay, unchanged, and it is still breathing," said Franziska Saalmann on ZDF's "Morgenmagazin". When the team approached the animal with an inflatable boat in the morning, the whale did not show much reaction. Early Monday afternoon at 1 p.m., Till Backhaus, the environment minister of the northern German state, and the German Oceanographic Museum want to provide information on how to proceed with the stranded whale. The whale releases breathable air on Monday while still lying in the Bay of Wismar. Keystone "The water level has also dropped a little, which is now making it more difficult for it to free itself," Saalmann continued. According to experts, another problem is the low salinity in the Bay of Wismar compared to its usual habitat, where it was stranded on Saturday after a first successful swim out of the Bay of Lübeck. Moreover, it is not clear whether it would even find its way back to the North Sea in the event of a second successful rescue. It had already not swum out to sea from the Bay of Lübeck, but remained off the German Baltic coast. The animal had been observed throughout the night and had also been breathing.

8.26 a.m. Emergency services want to leave the whale alone With the first light of day, it becomes clear that the humpback whale did not manage to move any further towards the open sea during the night. The animal is still in the Bay of Wismar. In the morning, the water police and Greenpeace take a rubber dinghy to the whale once again. The aim is to assess its condition. After that, there is to be no further direct contact for the time being - the whale is to be deliberately left alone to gather its last strength. The animal's condition is a cause for concern. Experts speak of a clear weakening. Several water birds are sitting on its back, and seagulls had already repeatedly perched on the animal and pecked at its skin the day before. Nevertheless, the experts are not giving up hope. They are banking on the whale being able to mobilize enough energy to move back towards the Atlantic under its own steam.

Monday, March 30, 7.40 a.m. Humpback whale still in the water off Wismar The humpback whale stranded on the Baltic coast has not been able to free itself. The animal is still lying in the bay off Wismar, a spokesman for the water police in Wismar told the German Press Agency. "Yes, it's still there. The situation is the same as yesterday." The animal had not moved from the spot. At the same time, there is now less water than on Sunday. That makes the situation a little more difficult. The spokesperson was unable to say what will happen next. The experts will have to decide once they have assessed the situation. The animal had been observed throughout the night and had also been breathing. The police were responsible for guarding it during the night. "A shift system was set up to ensure that the whale was not left unobserved." On Sunday, the German Oceanographic Museum had said that the whale was very weak and its breathing rate was reduced.

18.38 hrs The humpback whale's breathing rate is reduced The German Oceanographic Museum, together with the Institute for Terrestrial and Aquatic Wildlife Research and the marine conservation organization Greenpeace e. V., has investigated the whale's current state of health. According to the findings, there has been a clear deterioration since yesterday. Both the animal's breathing rate and activity have been reduced, as the German Oceanographic Museum reports on its website. However, there is still hope that the whale will be able to swim free again with sufficient rest. For this reason, a protection zone has been set up to minimize disturbances as much as possible.

1.51 p.m. Whale makes "clearly weakened impression" - "We have not excluded anyone from the rescue" The humpback whale is still in Wismar Bay, but is not stuck and is merely in shallower water. Overall, the animal makes a "clearly weakened impression", as Stephanie Gross from the Institute for Terrestrial and Aquatic Wildlife Research (ITAW) said at a media conference. According to the report, the whale's skin condition is remarkably poor and it is also showing less activity. Environment Minister Till Backhaus also countered rumors that rescuers had been excluded from the operation. He was referring to the accusations made by marine biologist Robert Marc Lehmann. Backhaus said: "We have not excluded anyone, and after what I have heard and seen online, I have decided to have a personal conversation with him. We are looking for cooperation." Meanwhile, experts from Greenpeace and the ITAW are planning to take an inflatable boat to the whale. If the animal does get stuck, they want to free it. According to Greenpeace marine biologist Thilo Maack, the whale must be freed very quickly if it is to have "any chance at all". The deep water channel is not far away. The weakened humpback whale in the Bay of Wismar. Philip Dulian/dpa

10.50 a.m. Whale expert Robert Marc Lehmann was excluded from the rescue operation The rescue of a stranded whale turns into an emotional and professional dispute. In an Instagram story, expert Lehmann gives free rein to his frustration - and doesn't hold back with criticism of those responsible. He warned early on, says Lehmann - and now sees himself bitterly vindicated: "I told you all that this would happen exactly as I said it would and it turned out exactly as I said. I hate it when I'm right. It pisses me off too." Indeed: shortly after the first rescue, the animal stranded again. The procedure after the rescue is particularly incomprehensible to him. For Lehmann, the real work only begins once the whale is back in the water: "When the whale is swimming freely, it's extremely important to guide it, not to push it, not to harass it [...] Unfortunately, that happened in the initial phase." This requires sensitivity and experience: "You have to be able to read the whale extremely well, you have to understand whales." The whale that stranded near Timmendorfer Strand on the Baltic Sea coast around a week ago is currently lying off Wismar. KEYSTONE He himself prevented another stranding "with a hara-kiri action" using a boat from a sailing school. "After this action, I was actively excluded from the rescue mission." Lehmann and his team were prepared for a long mission: "My team and I were prepared for a week-long mission. I would have guided it all the way into the Atlantic." He describes the animal's situation as dramatic. The whale was in a serious condition: "It's obviously weak, it's obviously sick, it obviously still has ghost nets in its mouth." And as if that wasn't enough, further suffering is imminent: "The seagulls have started to pick it alive." Three water birds are sitting on the whale's back. After being freed from a sandbank in the meantime, the humpback whale is still lying in Wismar Bay in the morning. KEYSTONE

8.35 a.m. Whale is stranded again The whale has apparently stranded again in the shallow Wismar Bay. This is reported by the newspaper "Bild". It had freed itself in the night to Sunday, then it was unclear where it was. Now his back is sticking out of the water again. According to Bild, he only made it about 800 meters. A picture from the day before: On Sunday morning, the humpback whale is once again stuck on a sandbank. KEYSTONE

March 29, 7:41 a.m. The humpback whale is still in Wismar Bay After being freed from a sandbank, the humpback whale is still in Wismar Bay this morning. This was confirmed to the German Press Agency by Claus Tantzen, spokesman for the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Ministry of the Environment, and the Greenpeace organization. It is still unclear whether the whale is stuck on a sandbank again. The water police are still on duty. On Sunday night, the whale managed to get free as the water level in Wismar Bay rose, according to Tantzen. On Friday evening, the animal was released for the first time after its initial stranding on a sandbank near Timmendorfer Strand. The whale was able to free itself from this situation. However, it is still in the Bay of Wismar. Philip Dulian/dpa

6.12 p.m. Greenpeace: "The best thing now is to leave the whale alone" There will be no new rescue operation for the humpback whale stranded in Wismar Bay for the time being. "We want to give the whale the chance to free itself," said Thilo Maack, a marine biologist from the Greenpeace organization, to the German Press Agency on request. This has been coordinated with other stakeholders such as the German Oceanographic Museum. "The whale is still making attempts to swim off," said Maack, who himself sat in a rubber dinghy near the stranded animal on Saturday. "We therefore hope that it will free itself." The humpback whale was stranded in the afternoon in Wismar Bay, south of the island of Walfisch, according to Maack. The marine biologist explained that the water around the sandbank was significantly deeper than at Timmendorfer Strand, where the humpback whale had previously been stranded and where it was only around one meter deep. The boats had retreated. "The best thing now is to leave the whale completely alone," he said. How the animal is doing is difficult to assess at the moment and depends on the availability of food and how stressed it is.

16.04 hrs Police and Greenpeace are with the whale As "Bild" writes, Greenpeace and the police are at the beached whale. Daniela von Schaper, marine expert at Greenpeace, explains the situation: "Our experts are on boats at the whale. We can confirm that it is stranded. It is breathing." An investigation is now underway to determine whether the animal was injured during the new stranding. The humpback whale was released off Timmendorfer Strand on Friday night. But is now stuck again. Bild: Marcus Brandt/dpa

2.25 pm The whale is stuck on this sandbank The whale has become stuck on this sandbank in the Bay of Wismar. The island of Walfisch can be seen above it on the left. Google Maps

1.56 p.m. Humpback whale apparently stranded again The humpback whale has been found: The animal appears to have beached itself near the island of Walfisch in the Bay of Wismar, explains Anja Gallus from the German Oceanographic Museum in Stralsund. The police boat "Uecker" is in the vicinity and is waiting for an inflatable boat with a shallower draught to investigate the whale's condition in detail. It is also conceivable that the whale is resting in shallow water.

12.41 p.m. Whale reportedly spotted off the island of Walfisch The freed humpback whale was reportedly seen swimming in zigzags off the coast of Mecklenburg on Friday. Now people claim to have spotted the whale near Wismar. "I can confirm that we had a sighting report near Wismar this morning, which we are now checking," Diana Meyen, spokeswoman for the German Oceanographic Museum in Stralsund, told the German press agency dpa. Reports of possible further sightings near the uninhabited island of Walfisch, which is located in the Bay of Wismar, are now also being investigated. Experts from the maritime museum also want to board a boat that has been searching for the whale since the morning. Talks are currently underway with the authorities. If the evidence is confirmed, this would be bad news: Wismar is located in the south of the Baltic Sea. This would mean that the whale would be further away from the North Sea. In addition, the waters in the bay are very shallow and the risk of another stranding is correspondingly high. The humpback whale is said to have been spotted off Wismar. Google Earth

11.52 a.m. Whale sighting under investigation The hotline of the German Oceanographic Museum in Stralsund has received a tip-off about the whale. According to the report, it was spotted in the Bay of Wismar. The Ministry of Climate Protection in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania confirmed receipt of the tip-off to the German media. The tip is currently being investigated. The police boat "Uecker" is searching the bay for this purpose. There is still no confirmed sighting of the humpback whale on Saturday. Keystone

10.37 a.m. "Walfisch" searches for humpback whale The humpback whale has still not been sighted on Saturday. "The sea area is pretty huge, it's a big area for a boat, it's a matter of luck," a spokesman for the water police told the German Press Agency. The boat "Uecker" will sail around 65 coastal kilometers from the Schleswig-Holstein state border to Warnemünde in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The search will initially continue at random until 6 pm. Then, depending on developments, a night shift will take over. The police boat "Walfisch" is also on patrol and thus indirectly supporting the search. According to the spokesperson, drones are not currently being used in the search. Recreational craft are also being used in the search, "they also report this to the authorities when they are out and about and see something", said the spokesperson. Finding the marine mammal now is also "a matter of luck". No new sightings had initially been reported since the observation on Friday.

9.51 a.m. Chief Commissioner dampens hopes of survival Chief Inspector Holger Kraus has been diving into the Baltic Sea for the water police for 30 years. In an interview with Bild, he is critical of the whale's chances of survival. "During my years of service, I've had to deal with two or three whales of this size that have strayed towards us. Unfortunately, none of them survived." The search and rescue operation will nevertheless continue on Saturday. "You never know. Maybe it will work this time," Kraus is quoted as saying. The humpback whale has not yet been spotted on Saturday.

8.23 a.m. Search for the whale has begun The Wismar water police have sent out their patrol boat "Uecker" to look for the animal off the coast of northwest Mecklenburg. At the same time, a second police boat set sail around 60 kilometers further north in Warnemünde.

7.03 a.m. Why doesn't the whale have a tracking device? A tracking device would make it much easier to locate the whale. However, the rescue services have so far refrained from attaching such a GPS transmitter for good reason: "Transmissions may only be made if there is an animal testing permit," says Ursula Siebert, professor at the Hanover University of Veterinary Medicine Foundation to "Bild". In the case of a spontaneous stranding, this is hardly feasible. Although a tracker could help to locate the whale more quickly, Siebert warns that the data could "get somewhere" and trigger whale tourism. After the exertions, the animal needs rest above all else. In addition, a transmitter is "another extra event for the animal". Marine biologist Robert Marc Lehmann is also against it. The whale's skin is too poor - suction cups would not hold. And there is a general risk that the animal could injure itself on the transmitter.

Saturday, March 28, 6:42 a.m. Still no whale sighting in the morning After days of efforts by numerous helpers, the stranded humpback whale was able to free itself from a sandbank off Timmendorfer Strand on the German Baltic coast on Friday night. However, the animal is not yet safe: on Friday evening, the whale was still partially in shallow waters and had not yet found its way into the North Sea. No sightings of the marine mammal were reported early Saturday morning. It is also still unclear what form the operation, in which ships try to show the animal the way into open water, will take today.

18.50 hrs Darkness falls - now the whale is on its own The whale rescue off Timmendorfer Strand will inevitably come to an end today as darkness falls. The escort of water police and animal shooters has withdrawn. Now the whale is on its own - where it will swim to remains to be seen. The "Bild" newspaper reports that a decision will be made tomorrow morning on how to continue the operation. The whale stranded in the Baltic Sea off Niendorf will swim its own way in the dark. Where to remains unclear. Archivbild: Marcus Brandt/dpa

5.43 pm Whale apparently changes direction again The whale is said to have changed its swimming direction again and is apparently heading back towards Travemünde. This was reported by the "Bild" newspaper, which referred to a confirmation from the water police. According to the report, the whale is currently being accompanied by a water police vessel, the "Seafire".

5 p.m. Rescuers give up for the time being - another stranding remains possible The emergency services pull the ripcord for the time being: After hours of attempts, the escort boats currently see no realistic chance of steering the whale any further towards the North Sea. This was explained by Christin Otto from the animal welfare organization Sea Shepherd. Instead, the animal should now be allowed to rest. A new attempt to bring the whale back on course is planned for the next day. However, concern remains high. The whale continues to move in a restless zigzag course, repeatedly coming dangerously close to the shallow coast. Another stranding can therefore "not be ruled out", warns Otto. The drama is far from over - the coming hours could be decisive.

16:17 Whale dangerously close to shore again The whale has once again veered significantly off course and is heading back towards the coast. The animal is currently swimming towards Boltenhagen and is only around 400 meters from the shore. This significantly increases the risk of another stranding, reports "Bild" The situation on site is particularly delicate: The water is shallow, and in some places there are even anglers in the sea. This is precisely the direction the whale is currently heading in. This means that the emergency services are once again on high alert - they are doing everything they can to get the animal away from the shore and back on the right track.

4 p.m. Delicate situation for the whale The emergency services remain close to the whale after the animal has once again deviated from the desired route. Marine biologist Robert Marc Lehmann had already emphasized that the whale could not be steered in a targeted manner - it could only be carefully guided. The helpers followed the animal to the coast of Warnkenhagen in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. There they are now trying to steer the whale back towards the open sea. The situation is considered particularly critical: the water in the area is very shallow and numerous sandbanks stretch far out to sea. For the whale, this means an increased risk of running aground again. Several boats are currently following the animal closely. Should it nevertheless run aground again, experts have already signaled that they would intervene again. For the time being, however, everything is focused on getting the whale safely out of this dangerous zone.

14:42 Whale goes astray again The operation remains a feat of strength for everyone involved: the whale is causing trouble again because it is deviating from the planned route. The animal is currently moving towards Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and thus once again in an unfavorable direction, writes the "Bild" newspaper. At the same time, it is moving closer to the coast again - an area where the risk of another stranding is increasing. The escort boats react immediately and take up the chase to bring the whale back on course.

13:19 Was the rescue stop the whale's great liberation? The stranded humpback whale in the Baltic Sea has surprisingly freed itself. Experts suspect that the interruption of the rescue operation was the decisive factor. We have summarized everything here: Experts assess Did the whale die in the Baltic Sea?

12.56 p.m. Whale already 13 kilometers away from the shore - first tricky passage is done Relief in action: the whale has successfully left the tricky section with the fishing nets behind and is continuing its journey towards the open sea. This eases the situation, at least temporarily. According to the latest information from the "Bild" newspaper, the animal has now already gained a distance of around 13 kilometers from the port of Niendorf and is swimming further out into the Baltic Sea.

12.16 p.m. Long way ahead - whale heads for shipping route The rescue is far from over for the whale. It has a journey of several hundred to over a thousand kilometers ahead of it to the North Sea. The route is complex, characterized by currents and changes of direction. It is extremely unlikely that the animal would have found this route on its own. This makes it all the more important that it is accompanied by the emergency services, who help the whale to stay on course. Now the next challenge is on the horizon: The whale is approaching a busy shipping route in the direction of Scandinavia. Numerous ferries operate in this area - an additional risk on the already dangerous route back to the open sea.

11.31 a.m. Whale back on course - but new risk from fishing nets The whale has apparently set off in the right direction again. The animal is currently moving through the Bay of Lübeck between Grömitz and Travemünde - and is swimming further out towards the open Baltic Sea. This gives rise to new hope that it could make its way back to freedom. However, the all-clear has not yet been given: the whale must first leave the Bay of Lübeck completely. And the next danger is already waiting. According to observations on site, the animal is crossing an area with set nets. The whale could become entangled in these fishing nets.

10.52 a.m. Whale remains close to the coast - moving towards Travemünde The whale is still relatively close to the shore. The animal is currently around 400 meters from the beach. On site, reporters from "Focus Online" observe that it is now heading towards Travemünde.

10.39 a.m. Setback in the whale drama - animal returns to the beach Unexpected twist in the rescue operation: the whale has not yet found its way into the open sea and has surfaced again near the coast at Niendorf. Recent pictures show the animal just a few hundred meters away from the spot where it had previously been stuck for days. This increases the risk of another stranding. The emergency services respond immediately. Escort boats sail up and down the coast with loud engine noise to push the whale away and steer it back towards open water. The situation remains tense - it is now crucial that the animal does not run aground again.

9.56 a.m. "Whale swims in zigzags" The way back to the open sea is proving more difficult for the whale than hoped. The animal repeatedly turns back towards Niendorf - and runs the risk of running aground again. The escort boats react accordingly and position themselves between the whale and the coast to keep it on course. The aim is to prevent another stranding at all costs. Marine biologist Robert Marc Lehmann describes the animal's behavior to "Bild" as restless: the whale is currently swimming "in zigzags". Now "the hot phase" begins, in which it is crucial that the animal does not get into shallower water again.

9.31 a.m. Whale is still on course for the sea The two boats "Fehmarn" and "Hummer" accompany the whale. Screenshot Vesselfinder The whale is still heading towards the sea. Data shows that the two boats "Fehmarn" and "Hummer" from the German coastguard are accompanying the animal towards the sea. The boats are currently off Niendorf on the Baltic Sea.

9.09 a.m. Pictures show: Here the whale swims towards the sea The humpback whale swims towards freedom. KEYSTONE The drama surrounding the stranded humpback whale appears to have a happy ending. The animal, which had been stuck on a sandbank since Monday, was able to free itself during the night. In the morning, the scene of the accident was empty, and a short time later the whale was spotted in the Bay of Lübeck. Drones from the University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover Foundation then spotted the animal near Sierksdorf. From there, it swam along the coast towards the open sea. Ships accompany the whale towards the sea. KEYSTONE Several boats now accompany the whale on its journey. Coastguard forces, the DLRG and scientists are trying to steer the animal towards Denmark. From there, the route leads through Danish waters back into the Atlantic. Timmendorfer Strand is being cleaned up KEYSTONE On site, the tension gives way to palpable relief. At Timmendorfer Strand, work is already underway to dismantle the barriers. The originally planned continuation of the rescue work in the morning has thus become obsolete.

8.57 a.m. Ships escort whale to the open sea The whale is currently being escorted into the open sea by several ships. The animal is still on course. According to a report in "Stern", the mayor responsible has already calculated that his municipality will spend at least around 40,000 euros. However, this only includes part of the expenses - additional costs for personnel and materials used are on top of this. Overall, local politicians therefore expect significantly higher expenditure. They assume that the costs of the rescue operation will add up to an amount in the lower six-figure range.

7.57 a.m. Animal heads for the open sea The rescue is now apparently going according to plan: the whale has freed itself from its predicament and is moving along the coast towards the open sea. According to information from the local newspaper "Bild", the animal was spotted near Sierksdorf. Drones from the Hanover University of Veterinary Medicine Foundation were able to locate the whale. According to the report, it is heading further north - with a clear tendency towards the Atlantic. Several ships are accompanying the mission: six coastguard boats are currently escorting the whale through the Baltic Sea. The aim is to guide it safely to Denmark. From there, it can swim through the Belt back into the Atlantic. However, it is still unclear what condition the animal is in. There has been no direct contact since the rescue. The only thing that is certain is that the remains of a so-called ghost net are still in the whale's mouth - they could not be completely removed. Despite these uncertainties, there are currently many indications that the spectacular rescue operation could actually end in a happy ending. Timmendorfer Strand: The humpback whale swims in the Baltic Sea. The whale stranded in the Baltic Sea off Niendorf has apparently freed itself. KEYSTONE

7.29 a.m. Whale apparently sighted New movement in the case of the stranded whale: According to information from the "Lübecker Nachrichten" newspaper, the animal is said to have been spotted off Haffkrug. It is said to be on its way to the sea.

7.24 a.m. Robert Marc Lehmann: "He's away from here, but far from rescued "For now, I'm glad it's gone," says biologist Robert Marc Lehmann, who worked with the whale all day yesterday. "I said goodbye yesterday because it was really only a few meters away." He speaks to the media on the beach, the "Lübecker Nachrichten" newspaper posts a video of the conversation. But the animal is far from safe. "It will only be saved when it's home, in the Atlantic, and that's still a long, long way off." The drone was used to search a radius of two to three kilometers. "He's not here. But it could be 50 kilometers away on a beach." When asked whether the whale could have been swept away by the current, he shakes his head and says: "20 tons lying on the sand don't just drift away with the current. No, it did it under its own steam. He wanted to. He gathered his strength and did it under his own steam." Finally, Lehmann dampens the emerging euphoria: "I would like to emphasize once again that this is not the rescue, this is just a small step in the right direction."

7 a.m. Biologist high-fives with excavator driver - "cool, right?" Media representatives at Timmendorfer Strand are looking for signs of what might have happened and whether the emergency services might know more. The newspaper "Lübecker Nachrichten" reported that biologist Robert Marc Lehmann had high-fived one of the excavator drivers and that words such as "awesome, right?" could be heard. Meanwhile, the excavators are moving away from the site. There is obviously nothing more for them to do there.

6.46 a.m. No tracker on the whale According to reports from a reporter from radio station NDR Schleswig-Holstein, the experts from the Institute for Terrestrial and Aquatic Wildlife Research (ITAW) are flying drones and keeping an eye out for the animal. The whale was not fitted with a tracker to track its location. According to the experts, such a device could not be attached to the whale because its skin was in poor condition. No more whale in sight: View of the Baltic Sea on Friday morning near the spot where the humpback whale was stranded. The animal was probably able to free itself during the night. On the left, one of the excavators used on Thursday to dig a channel through which the stranded whale was apparently able to reach deeper waters. Picture: Keystone/dpa/Kai Moorschlatt

6.22am Experts and rescue workers to speak shortly Experts and rescue workers are due to speak to the press on the pier shortly. First, the search for the humpback whale around the bay is to be completed, reports the "Lübecker Nachrichten". The rescue team is also waiting for Sven Partheil-Böhnke, the mayor of Timmendorfer Strand. For days, a humpback whale was stuck on a sandbank off Timmendorfer Strand in northern Germany. On Friday night, it was apparently able to free itself. Picture: Keystone/EPA/Sea Shepherd Germany

6.11 a.m. Stranded humpback whale is no longer visible Where the whale was still lying yesterday evening, only the water is now rippling, writes the northern German daily newspaper "Lübecker Nachrichten". Rescue workers are apparently currently flying a drone over the area to see if the whale is still nearby. The whale, which has been stuck on a sandbank for days, has probably managed to free itself. Photographers and journalists are searching the water and the horizon for the 12 to 15 meter long marine mammal and can no longer spot the animal, said a dpa reporter on site. Last night, marine biologist Robert Marc Lehmann had already said that the whale was only a few meters away from freedom. There has been no official confirmation so far.

Friday, March 27, 2026, 5 a.m. Will the rescue succeed today? Helpers off Timmendorfer Strand fought feverishly in the dark on Thursday evening to rescue the stranded whale. And they actually made progress. Will there be a breakthrough today? At one point, things looked good for the stranded humpback whale. In the end, the mayor of Timmendorfer Strand, Sven Partheil-Böhnke, said that only a few meters were missing to reach deeper water.

9 p.m. Diver Lehmann: "Ten meters are still missing" The rescue workers are full of hope for the humpback whale despite the aborted operation. According to marine biologist Robert Marc Lehmann, the stranded animal has moved around 40 meters today. "Ten meters are still missing," says Lehmann according to "Lübecker Nachrichten". Biologist Robert Marc Lehmann has been working tirelessly all day. Picture: Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa

20.43 Mayor orders demolition As "Focus online" reports, Mayor Sven Partheil-Böhnke ordered today's rescue operation to be called off. The operation in complete darkness was too dangerous. "The whale is moving, it wants to. We will achieve a breakthrough tomorrow," said Partheil-Böhnke and announced that the operation would continue tomorrow, Friday at 6 am. Even when it was long since dark, the rescue operation for the stranded humpback whale continued. Picture: IMAGO/Agentur 54 Grad

8.32 p.m. Mission aborted The operation is now called off after all. The rescue of the whale can no longer be continued today.

20.26 hrs Whale slowly crawls towards the channel The stranded humpback whale regularly flaps its fin and slowly crawls towards the channel. Even the emergency services in the water are not giving up.

7.47 p.m. Operation continues despite darkness Today's mission should have been over long ago, it is completely dark. But the rescuers don't think about stopping and motivate the young whale. They continue dredging with spotlights.

7.30 p.m. Whale struggles and is close to the channel The rescuers are obviously hopeful that the whale will still make it today. The animal continues to move towards the channel, flapping its tail fin.

7.11 p.m. Whale is clearly moving Excitement on Timmendorfer Strand: Despite the slow onset of darkness, the emergency services are doing everything they can to perhaps free the whale today. As can be seen in the live video, the excavator is now also gently pushing the young humpback whale with its shovel. It works! The whale is clearly moving.

18:46 Whale moves and lies deeper in the water Diver Marc Lehmann is still in the water despite the twilight and wants to push the whale into the exposed dredging channel with the help of a water fountain. As "Focus Online" reports, there is a glimmer of hope shortly before the rescue work is called off today. According to the report, the humpback whale moved significantly and is now deeper in the water. The rescue operation is scheduled to continue tomorrow morning at 7 am.

6.31 pm "The final push is missing" The whale rescuers are doing everything they can to save the young humpback whale stranded in the Bay of Lübeck. But the animal has to make the final push itself. However, Manuel Abraas from Sea Shepherd is full of hope. "There is a lot of movement," he tells Focus online. But the decisive step towards the dredging channel is still missing: "The final push is missing." Meanwhile, the five boats are already ready to accompany the humpback whale into the sea.

17.10 hrs Expert sees need to catch up in animal rescue Despite all the sympathy for the stranded whale, Manuel Abraas sees a need to catch up elsewhere, according to Focus Online. "You can see that we are relatively poor at rescuing large animals in Germany," criticizes the CEO of Sea Shepherd. Although the necessary equipment is now on site, this has taken up too much time, the marine conservationist complains. Countries such as Australia and New Zealand are better positioned. "If you establish this here, you can start immediately. Now would be the right time," says Abraas, hoping for a rethink. Asked specifically about the chances of success of the current rescue mission, Abraas replies optimistically: "There's still a lot of life left in this whale."

16.52 hrs Police want to escort whale to the North Sea In the event of a successful rescue, the next step has already been decided. Schleswig-Holstein's Minister President Daniel Günther has presented the plan for the time after the rescue. Several police boats will be on standby to escort the whale safely through the Baltic Sea once it has been freed from the sandbank. The aim is to return the animal to the North Sea - its natural habitat. The campaign is to be supported internationally: Danish authorities are also involved and are to support the escort.

16.16 hrs "Whale wants to join in!" Robert Marc Lehmann reports on progress. KEYSTONE There is a new surge of hope in the rescue operation. Marine biologist Robert Marc Lehmann tells "Bild" about decisive progress in direct contact with the animal. "The whale now trusts me and is highly motivated to participate. It has also lost its fear of me," says Lehmann. This trust is crucial - and for the first time, the animal responds specifically to his signals. He also tried to motivate the whale with calls such as "Go, Go, Go". This impression was confirmed shortly afterwards. "I'm more hopeful now than I was before, because I noticed out there that the whale wants to go! It wants to start," explains Lehmann in an interview with the newspaper. The whale behaves calmly as soon as it is near him - a sign that a kind of connection has been established.

4.04 p.m. Now the diver who is fighting for survival with the stranded whale is speaking out A stranded humpback whale is fighting for survival on the German Baltic coast. Robert Marc Lehmann accompanies the rescue attempts as a diver up close - and drastically dampens expectations. Read all about it here: "He's scared" Now the diver who is fighting for survival with the stranded whale is speaking out

16.01 Expert remains optimistic - "It's worth moving this one" Despite the difficult situation, experts still see good chances for a successful rescue of the stranded whale. ITAW marine biologist Joseph Schnitzler is confident: "The chances are good that we are preparing a way out that the whale will take." His institute has experience with similar cases - even if every stranding is different. According to Schnitzler, one thing is particularly striking about the current animal: "Externally, the animal is well nourished and fit." Only the skin is not in optimal condition. Nevertheless, the whale is in a position in which it "could probably survive for weeks". It is therefore clear to the expert: "It's worth moving it." In his view, doing nothing would not be an option - also for ethical reasons. "The seagulls would peck it alive," warns Schnitzler, referring to the alternative of leaving the animal to its fate. According to the marine biologist, whether the whale survives in the long term after a possible rescue depends above all on how quickly it regains its strength and is able to orient itself in open water.

3.33 pm Whale can't eat - work continues The situation remains critical, but there is still hope for the stranded whale. The animal has not eaten since Monday - a problem that is related to its current situation. In shallow water, the whale cannot open its mouth wide enough to eat as usual. Humpback whales normally hunt by shooting into schools of fish with their mouths open - this is not possible under the current conditions. Nevertheless, the animals have large fat reserves. In principle, they can survive for weeks without food. According to local assessments, the whale in the Baltic Sea is also well-fed and could now benefit from its energy reserves. At the same time, rescue work is continuing at full speed. "There is still hope," says Stephanie Gross from the Institute for Terrestrial and Aquatic Wildlife Research to the Lübecker Nachrichten newspaper. The work is to continue until nightfall. This leaves a narrow window of opportunity: the helpers are doing everything they can to help the weakened animal find its way back to deeper water in time.

2.10 p.m. "Come on!" Whale shows fighting spirit There is a moment in the stream that gives everyone hope: "Come on!", the diver calls out to the whale - and the animal actually reacts. It flaps its tail fin several times, moves clearly and even makes noises. For a few seconds, it looks as if the rescue might succeed. But after a few seconds, the whale subsides again. Hope lives on - even if the decisive breakthrough is yet to come. Whale expert Stephanie Gross told Focus Online that it was an important signal: "Everyone saw it as a positive sign," she said of the animal's recent movements. A diver had previously tried to persuade the whale to swim and test whether it was ready to use the dug-out channel. Gross puts the fact that the attempt ultimately failed down to the conditions on site: "Apparently the channel was not yet clear." That's why they deliberately refrained from driving the animal into it.

1.10 p.m. Excavator working directly on the whale Robert Marc Lehmann (in the water), biologist, works on the stranded whale in the Baltic Sea. KEYSTONE The excavator has now worked its way right up to the animal's head - instead of meters, it is now advancing centimeter by centimeter. Marine biologist Robert Marc Lehmann is coordinating the operation on site. Wearing diving gear, he secures the whale's head while the excavator shovel works as precisely as possible to avoid further endangering the animal. At the same time, the whale shows significantly more activity for the first time. The pictures show the whale moving again and again. However, the conditions on site remain difficult, with wind and strong waves making the excavation work more difficult.

12.40 p.m. Salvage work is making progress The salvage work is making progress, but the situation remains tense. An excavator is now working directly in front of the stranded animal, digging a channel to enable the whale to return to deeper water. At the same time, a diver is working to try and persuade the whale to swim. From time to time, the animal seems to react to the efforts - it shows slight movements. However, there has been no major movement so far. It is still uncertain whether the rescue operation will succeed.

11.15 a.m. Whale would not have made it all the way The whale would not have made it all the way if it had been successfully rescued. As the Baltic Sea is not its natural habitat, it has to return to the North Sea and then continue into the Atlantic. According to experts, there is a risk that the whale could get stuck again or not find its way out of the Baltic Sea. The Baltic Sea is a bottleneck, said Jan Herrmann, a veterinarian and whale expert from Wilhelmshaven. "You have to find the exit again, and it's not entirely certain that this is how the humpback whales navigate."

10.01 am Whale reacts very nervously Robert Marc Lehmann is on site. KEYSTONE Before the rescue attempt began, biologist Robert Marc Lehmann approached the stuck animal. It reacted with violent movements and loud snorts. The marine mammal is stuck in shallow water - so shallow that you can stand there. According to Stephanie Gross from the Institute for Terrestrial and Aquatic Wildlife Research (ITAW), the diver's assessment showed that the animal was in relatively good shape. The humpback whale reacts to being approached. Although its head is in shallow water, it can still lift it.

9.30 a.m. Channel becomes 50 meters long Dredger operator Tim Löhndorf from the company Ökologischer Gewässerdienst Wandhoff told dpa on Wednesday that a 50-meter-long, six-meter-wide and 1.20-meter-deep channel was to be dug in front of the whale's head using a total of two dredgers. Wind and currents are particularly challenging during the rescue operation.

8.52 a.m. Whale has to get used to noises The aim is to slowly approach the 12 to 15-metre-long marine mammal so that it can get used to the noises, the mayor of Timmendorfer Strand (Schleswig-Holstein), Sven Partheil-Böhnke, told dpa. Maximum concentration is required during the work. The mayor explained that it was necessary to work within one centimeter of the animal's head. This is also not without danger for the humpback whale.

8.30 a.m. Excavators have started digging Two excavators have now started digging a channel at some distance from the animal, which is stuck on a sandbank, and a third excavator is still on the beach to provide support, according to a reporter from the German Press Agency (dpa).

04.30 a.m. Rescue operation with excavators starts today It could be the last attempt to free the humpback whale lying aground off Timmendorfer Strand: After a large shovel dredger arrived on Wednesday evening, it is to be lowered into the water together with a second dredger, which should arrive later this evening. The rescue of the whale is then expected to begin at around 8.00 am. The excavators will be used to dig a 50-meter-long, six-meter-wide and 1.20-meter-deep channel in front of the whale's head, excavator operator Tim Löhndorf from the company Ökologischer Gewässerdienst Wandhoff told the news agency dpa on Wednesday. This way, the animal would not have to turn to get away, explained Carsten Mannheimer from the marine conservation organization Sea Shepherd. Show more

What you need to know about the rescue operation

The humpback whale freed from a sandbank off Timmendorfer Strand is swimming on course out of the Bay of Lübeck. This is according to Stephanie Gross from the Institute for Terrestrial and Aquatic Wildlife Research (ITAW). A colleague of hers was in an inflatable boat right next to the 12 to 15 meter long marine mammal.

The animal was also accompanied by a coast guard vessel and several boats about 300 meters off the coast, Gross explained. No transmitter had been attached to the whale itself as the skin was too diseased. The humpback whale was discovered on the sandbank on Monday morning. With the help of a dug channel, it freed itself on Friday night.

Now it is important that the whale remains in open water and swims into the North Sea if possible, explained biologist Robert Marc Lehmann. It is not yet safe. Its release from the sandbank is not yet its salvation, but only a small step in the right direction. He is only at home in the Atlantic.

Prime Minister assured of help

"I'm just happy," said the mayor of Timmendorfer Strand, Sven Partheil-Böhnke. Schleswig-Holstein Minister President Daniel Günther (CDU) also expressed his delight at the rescue and thanked the helpers on site, according to WDR.

A special floating dredger (right) is driven alongside floating pontoons to the beach near Niendorf, where a whale is stranded in shallow water. Picture: Keystone/dpa/Marcus Brandt

On Thursday, Schleswig-Holstein's Minister President Daniel Günther (CDU) pledged the state's help when he visited the site to see the situation for himself. If the marine mammal is released - as is now the case - Kiel wants to provide two boats to escort the animal through the Baltic Sea, a dpa reporter on site reported. The aim is to prevent it from becoming stranded again.

Günther reiterated his promise to WDR: "Let's see if we have to accompany him and help him out, we have offered to do so, but for now he is no longer to be seen on the beach." It is important that the marine mammal finds "the right way".

The beached whale in shallow water on Timmendorfer Strand. (March 25, 2026) Image: Keystone/EPA/Selim Sundheimer

Whale struggled through dug channel

For Timmendorf beach on the Baltic Sea, the unprecedented multi-day rescue operation involving dredgers and divers has come to a successful end. The humpback whale was discovered on a sandbank on Monday morning. For days, attempts were made to free the animal. On Tuesday, for example, a rescue attempt with a small suction dredger failed. On Thursday, a dredger was used to excavate a channel.

By the evening, the whale had fought its way through this channel meter by meter. A larger dredger was also finally able to intervene from land after a dam had been raised to bring the heavy equipment within reach.

The animal was more active than in the days before. The helpers also tried to encourage it with noise in the evening - by honking, drumming or shouting. The animal itself also kept making loud growling noises. In the end, it was only a few meters into the deeper water in the evening, said the mayor of Timmendorfer Strand, Sven Partheil-Böhnke, when the operation was aborted due to darkness - the animal then freed itself during the night.

Not native to the Baltic Sea

It is still unclear why the whale surfaced off Niendorf. Stephanie Gross from the Institute for Terrestrial and Aquatic Wildlife Research (ITAW) had said that the animal may have been sick or injured, or perhaps just exhausted. But it could also be that the whale had simply landed in this shallow water area by unfortunate chance.

According to the marine conservation organization Sea Shepherd, the animal is probably the same whale that had previously been repeatedly spotted off the coast of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and caused a sensation when it surfaced in the port of Wismar at the beginning of March.

Large whales such as humpback whales are not native to the Baltic Sea. They could therefore follow schools of fish in search of food and end up in the Baltic Sea. According to experts, underwater noise could also play a role.

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