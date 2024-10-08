Premiums are rising - you can save up to 53 percent with the Comparis analysis. (symbolic picture) Picture: Keystone/Christian Beutler

After another 6 percent increase in premiums, switching health insurers could cut costs by up to 53 percent. Families in particular could make massive savings.

Samuel Walder

Health insurance premiums will rise by an average of 6 percent in 2025.

However, some people can save up to 53 percent by switching insurers and making adjustments.

Families and policyholders with a minimum deductible of CHF 300 in particular have considerable savings potential.

Despite the same basic insurance benefits, the quality of service varies between insurers, which is why insured persons should check the billing modalities before switching. Show more

After 2023 and 2024, health insurance premiums will rise by 6% in 2025 for the third time in a row and again significantly more than overall healthcare costs. These are expected to rise by 3.6 percent in 2024. These are the findings of an analysis conducted by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute on behalf of the online comparison service comparis.ch.

Maximum savings potential of 53 percent

However, as Comparis has investigated, around 0.4 million adult policyholders can reduce their premium burden by 40 percent or more next year. This is shown by the Comparis analysis of the premiums approved by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

The savings potential can be realized by switching to one of the five cheapest health insurance companies in one's own premium region and/or increasing the deductible and/or changing the model of one's own insurance company.

Looking at the 5 market leaders per premium region (around 69% of insured persons have taken out their basic insurance policy here), the maximum savings potential that can be realized is 53%, or CHF 3,138.60 for 2025.

This potential could be exploited by 108 standard Helsana policyholders (with accident, deductible CHF 300) in the canton of Appenzell Innerrhoden by switching to a family doctor model with the Swica health insurer (with accident, deductible CHF 2,500).

"Household budgets have become increasingly strained over the last three years due to the large premium increases. Insured persons should not make a fist of it, but compare premiums and exploit their savings potential by switching", explains Comparis health insurance expert Felix Schneuwly. This is especially true for families who have not yet received an individual premium reduction.

However, he also clearly demands: "The cantons must adjust their share of the individual premium reductions to the rising premiums, as the federal government has been doing with its share for years."

Premiums can be up to 33 percent lower with a deductible of CHF 300

People with health problems and foreseeably high treatment costs next year will hardly want to increase their deductible. However, even over 100,000 adults with the minimum deductible of CHF 300 could realize potential savings of 20 to 30 percent in 2025 by switching to the fifth cheapest insurer and/or model. Around 326,000 insured persons would even save if they switched to the cheapest offer.

Insured persons with a CHF 300 deductible save the most when switching health insurers in the canton of Appenzell Ausserrhoden (BAG region AR), namely 169 insured persons in a standard model with Philos insurance (with accident): They pay 33 percent or CHF 2,328.00 per year less in premiums by switching to insurance company Agrisano with a Telmed model (with accident).

"In principle, however, the standard model with the minimum deductible is always the most expensive. If you really want to save money, you should consider switching to an alternative insurance model. This is because insured persons always save between 10 and 25 percent compared to the standard model," says Schneuwly.

Even with a maximum deductible, policyholders can still save 32 percent

Even those who already have a maximum deductible of CHF 2,500 still have savings potential. For example, over 2,749 insured persons with a maximum deductible could reduce their premium burden by 20 to 30 percent next year by switching to a new insurer with the same model (by switching to the fifth cheapest insurer); around 47,000 insured persons could even do so if they switched to the cheapest offer.

Assura policyholders in the canton of Schwyz (BAG region SZ) with an OKP model (without accident) could save a maximum of CHF 1,464.00 per year or 32 percent if they switched to the Einsiedler health insurance fund.

Great savings potential for those with alternative insurance too

Even those who have already chosen another alternative insurance model and the highest deductible can save a lot of money in 2025. Telmed policyholders of the Groupe Mutuel insurance company Avenir (with accident) in the canton of Valais (FOPH region VS2) with a deductible of CHF 2,500 save the most, namely CHF 1,328.40 per year or 29%, by switching to the Sodalis insurance company with the same model.

The savings potential for those insured with family doctors is also interesting. Those insured with Sanitas in the canton of Valais (FOPH region VS2) can save a maximum of CHF 1,214.40 per year or 28% by switching to Sodalis (without accident) with the same insurance model.

Even those with standard insurance can save up to 32% without changing model

Standard policyholders with a maximum deductible also save a little, without changing models. Namely, those with standard insurance with Assura (without accident) in the canton of Schwyz (BAG region SZ) save the most by switching to the standard insurance of the Einsiedler Krankenkasse, namely CHF 1,464.00 or 32 percent.

It's not just the price that counts

However, cheap does not always mean good in the sense of perfect service quality. The health insurance companies all offer the same benefits for basic insurance. However, the quality of service provided to customers differs. For example, many low-cost insurers allow their policyholders to advance the bills for medical treatment ("tiers garant" principle).

"Anyone who is short of money and has high medical costs should therefore definitely find out about the billing modalities before switching insurers," Schneuwly recommends. Customer satisfaction ratings are a good indicator for assessing the quality of a (new/other) health insurance company.