If you want to buy a property, you have to inherit.

Real estate is becoming more expensive again, supply remains scarce. And while banks are charging 5 percent interest rates, even high-earning households are often unable to keep up. The path to home ownership? Barred for many.

Despite lower mortgage interest rates, the dream of home ownership remains out of reach for many.

This is due to rising real estate prices, a short supply and strict affordability rules.

According to a UBS study, even a household with an annual income of CHF 200,000 can only afford just under half of the properties.

Banks continue to apply an imputed interest rate of 5 percent, which excludes many buyers. Show more

Buying instead of renting? Sounds tempting - and it's cheaper again! Thanks to lower mortgage interest rates, the path to home ownership has recently seemed more open again. But appearances are deceptive: while demand for houses and apartments is going through the roof, supply remains low. As a result, prices are rising - and with them the frustration of those looking.

Since the summer of 2023, search subscriptions on real estate platforms have increased by a whopping 30 percent, but affordable housing remains in short supply. Wages can no longer keep pace with prices - and the banks' affordability rules are becoming a stumbling block for many, as the Tages Anzeiger reports.

Who earns 270,000 francs?

For a house worth 1.5 million francs with 20 percent equity, the rule of thumb is that you need to earn around 270,000 francs gross per year. Why is that? Because banks calculate an imputed interest rate of 4.5 to 5 percent for the mortgage, plus 1 percent amortization and 1 percent maintenance. These requirements often push even high-earning households out of the market.

A recent UBS study shows: Anyone earning CHF 200,000 a year can only afford just under half of all real estate offers - and usually not even in Zurich itself. In places like Nürensdorf, Bonstetten or Hüttikon, it's a case of: Mortgage? Not a chance.

Advance withdrawal or loan - otherwise the only option is the surrounding area

According to UBS economist Maciej Skoczek, the only option for many is family help: advance withdrawals of inheritance or interest-free loans are increasingly becoming a condition for buying a property. And those who don't have this option? They have to move out of the city - to Elgg, Bauma or Aarau, for example.

The city of Zurich and its agglomerations have become unaffordable for many. The situation is better in Aargau and Thurgau: Cities such as Baden and Aarau offer good infrastructure, recreational value and accessibility - at still reasonably affordable prices.

In addition to interest rate policy, other factors also play a role. UBS expects annual population growth of 1 percent up to 2030 - which is driving up prices even further. In Zurich in particular, where many companies are based, demand is continuing to rise, while construction activity is not keeping pace.

5 percent hurdle remains - despite low interest rates

The imputed interest rate of 5 percent remains in place - even if actual mortgage interest rates have fallen. According to Skoczek, this is important in order to prevent payment defaults and ensure the stability of the market. But it is also clear that this hurdle excludes many from the home ownership market.

And the trend? Continuing to rise. UBS expects price increases of 3 percent for condominiums and 4 percent for single-family homes in 2025. So those who can't afford a house now will probably find it even more difficult in the future.

The bank can be an obstacle

As blue News has already reported, banks are also an obstacle for people who want to buy their own home. Rolf Wirnsberger is Broker Owner at the real estate company Remax and sees more change in the banking sector: "Today, it's the banks that make the decisions. They have moderated somewhat when it comes to granting mortgages. This is due to various factors."

The contact between bank customers and bank employees is no longer as personal: "Today, someone from the back office handles mortgage lending." In addition, the demands on a mortgage holder from the bank have increased.