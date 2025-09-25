Depending on the situation, it may be worth switching health insurers. Keystone

Health insurance premiums will continue to rise in 2026 - by an average of 4.4 percent. But according to AXA, you can save several hundred francs a year by switching.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On average, you can save around CHF 505 a year by switching health insurers. This was calculated by Axa.

Young adults benefit the most with up to 21 percent lower premiums.

The greatest savings potential is in Geneva, Vaud and Ticino. Show more

Health insurance premiums will continue to rise in 2026 - by an average of 4.4 percent, according to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). This continues the trend of recent years, albeit at a slightly slower rate compared to 2025. For many households, this means an additional burden on the budget.

Switching health insurers can help to reduce costs. Consumer advocates and comparison platforms such as comparis.ch point this out every year. However, how much can actually be saved depends on the canton, age and insurance model chosen.

The insurance company AXA has published its own calculations and speaks of an average savings potential of CHF 505 per person per year - around eleven percent of the expected premium.

Savings of over 700 francs possible

According to AXA's own figures, the savings potential is particularly high in French-speaking Switzerland and Ticino. In Geneva, you can save an average of 705 francs - around twelve percent of the premium.

In Vaud and Ticino, the potential savings are also almost 600 francs per year. In percentage terms, Valais stands out: the average saving there is 13 percent.

Even in cantons with comparatively low premiums such as Appenzell Innerrhoden (CHF 365), Zug (CHF 370) or Uri (CHF 380), you can save around ten percent by switching, according to AXA figures.

Switching depends heavily on various factors

AXA's calculations are based on changes made in the last three years via its own service, extrapolated to the FOPH data for 2026.

The actual premiums for switching health insurers can vary greatly. Ultimately, the decisive factors are your place of residence, age and basic insurance model.

The FOPH recommends using the premium calculator every fall and comparing different insurers. Not only the price is important, but also the quality of service and the choice of the right insurance model.