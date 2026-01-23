So-called “players’ wives” were long reduced to their relationships with soccer players. But this image has changed significantly in recent years.

Not Just “Wives and Girlfriends” "Players' wives" are becoming increasingly successful—the World Cup is helping

No time? blue News summarizes for you The term “WAG” (short for “wives and girlfriends”) emerged around the 2006 World Cup and turned women like Victoria Beckham into media icons. Their presence sometimes overshadowed the sport and even influenced fashion trends.

At the same time, the term was early on criticized as sexist, as it reduced women to their relationships with soccer players and even blamed them for sporting failures.

Today, many of these women have built their own careers and significant followings, so the old “WAG” stereotype is becoming increasingly irrelevant.

There was a time when Victoria Beckham was perceived less as a former “Spice Girl” icon or successful fashion designer, and more as a “WAG.”

The term “WAG” stands for “Wives and Girlfriends” and refers to the wives and girlfriends of prominent athletes, particularly soccer players. It was coined in the British tabloid press, where it quickly became synonymous with glamour, luxury, and constant media presence. The term gained particular prominence during the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

At the time, the English national team didn’t travel alone: the spotlight was also on their partners, led by Victoria Beckham, who was soon dubbed the “Queen of WAGs.” She is married to former soccer star David Beckham.

The attention on the women was so intense that it at times overshadowed the team’s athletic performance. Their stay in Baden-Baden, Germany, turned into a non-stop media event. They were not left in peace; even at their hotel pools, they were besieged by paparazzi at the time.

Victoria Beckham at the 2006 World Cup in Germany: Her appearance fit the “WAG” stereotype of the time, complete with flashy sunglasses and a designer handbag. IMAGO

Large designer handbag, large sunglasses

Visually, the “WAGs” projected a clearly recognizable image: oversized designer handbags, large sunglasses, and eye-catching, often glittery outfits in bold colors. This look did not go unnoticed by the fashion industry.

Designers watched with concern a phenomenon that became known as “WAGlash” or “WAG Fallout”: as soon as a luxury item became too strongly associated with the “WAGs,” it lost its appeal to other female shoppers.

An example: The Birkin bag by Hermès, one of the most coveted status symbols in the fashion world, suddenly became a victim of its own success due to its omnipresence among the English “WAGs” at the 2006 World Cup. What was previously considered exclusive became a mass phenomenon due to excessive media coverage—and thus unattractive to many.

Although England underperformed in 2006 and was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Portugal, many “WAGs” returned home with lucrative advertising deals, magazine covers, and new business models.

“Offensive” and “potentially sexist”

In German-speaking countries, the term “Spielerfrauen” (players’ wives) is often used instead of “WAGs.” However, both terms reduce women to their relationship with a male athlete.

As early as 2010, the British Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) classified the acronym “WAG” as “offensive” and “potentially sexist.” The criticism is obvious: women are thereby defined primarily through their partners, even though they are, of course, independent individuals.

Added to this at the time was a somewhat absurd blame game: Following England’s sporting failure, the partners of players and officials were publicly held responsible for the team’s performance. They were accused of distracting the players too much.

The image of the “WAG” has changed

But the image of the “WAG” or “player’s wife” has changed significantly in recent years. Many of these women have long since become public figures themselves, some with millions of followers and their own lucrative endorsement deals. Today, their role often goes far beyond that of a mere “attendant.”

One example is Georgina Rodriguez. When she met Cristiano Ronaldo in 2016, she was still working as a sales associate at Gucci in Madrid. Today, the 32-year-old is one of the most famous players’ wives in the world. She has 72.6 million followers on Instagram. Through collaborations with luxury brands, she is said to have amassed a fortune of more than ten million U.S. dollars. A Netflix series with three seasons titled “I Am Georgina” has even been produced.

Antonela Roccuzzo, Lionel Messi’s wife, has also carved out a career in the public eye. The soccer player and Roccuzzo have known each other since childhood and became a couple as teenagers. Now 38, she studied dentistry but later switched to social communication. She eventually gave up that career to accompany Messi to Barcelona for his career. She now has 39.3 million followers on Instagram and works as a model and influencer.

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Many partners of soccer players were already successful in their own professional careers before the relationship began. One example is Carol Cabrino, the wife of Brazilian national team player Marquinhos. She began her career as a singer and gained fame through a talent show and videos on YouTube. Her relationship with the PSG star brought her additional international attention. Today, she works as an influencer and entrepreneur and runs her own baby clothing brand.

World Cup to Boost Visibility

This year’s World Cup in the U.S. is likely to significantly boost the players’ wives’ profiles. Hardly any other sporting event garners comparable global attention.

In addition to the action on the field, fans and the media traditionally also focus on the players’ lives off the pitch. Photos from the stands, appearances at events, or behind-the-scenes glimpses spread millions of times across social media in no time.

In addition, the World Cup offers a global stage that can tap into new target audiences and boost one’s market value. This is because many luxury brands specifically seek out prominent figures who attract a great deal of attention during the tournament.

Additional advertising contracts, exclusive collaborations, and long-term brand partnerships could therefore result from this increased media presence.

Many also have a “normal” job

Of course, this doesn’t apply to all “players’ wives.” In fact, many partners of professional soccer players lead a deliberately low-key life and stay out of the spotlight. They work in traditional professions, such as healthcare, education, communications, or administration.

Take Anika Bissel, for example, the wife of German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer: she works as a Pilates instructor. Naima Corbin, the wife of Arsenal pro Eberechi Eze, is also pursuing her own career path; she studied at King’s College in London and works as an intensive care nurse.

Whether in the spotlight or not, one thing unites the partners of these athletes: they no longer allow themselves to be reduced simply to their relationship with a soccer player. The term now says more about old clichés than about the women themselves.