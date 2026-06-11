In the Neuchâtel Jura, a wolf killed two cattle and slightly injured a third during an attack on a herd. The affected herd consisted of 34 animals.

A wolf from the Jougne-Suchet pack in the canton of Vaud is believed to be responsible for the attack on the cattle herd in the Neuchâtel Jura. (Stock photo)

The attack occurred during the night of June 5–6 in the municipality of Les Verrières, in the district of La Planée. The cantonal game warden, Christophe Noël, confirmed a report to that effect from “Arcinfo” on Thursday in response to an inquiry from Keystone-SDA.

One cow was slightly injured, and a second was killed. A third cow from the same herd was likely killed somewhat earlier. This is suggested by the remains found on site by the game wardens, the game warden explained.

According to the farmer whose cattle were affected by the attack, the young cow killed most recently weighed between 300 and 400 kilograms. The herd numbered 34 animals before the attacks.

The affected farming family will now round up their animals every evening. This represents a significant additional burden for them, as the animals are on a summer pasture 11 kilometers from the farm, as the farmer explained in the “Arcinfo” article.

Night Watch Under Discussion

The measure to round up the cattle was implemented immediately after the attack. It is being funded by the canton. In addition, the possibility of support from the OPPAL association for nighttime monitoring of the animals is being examined, added the head of the Office for Game, Forest, and Nature.

The gamekeeper considers it likely that the attack was carried out by a wolf from the Jougne-Suchet VD pack and not by a wolf from the pack in La Brévine NE, whose territory lies further east.