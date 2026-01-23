As of the end of July, wolves in Graubünden had killed 30 livestock—significantly fewer than the 68 killed the previous year. The decline is in line with the nationwide trend.

So far in 2026, wolves have killed significantly fewer livestock than they did last year. (File photo)

“The difference compared to previous years is significant,” said Arno Puorger, the cantonal official responsible for large carnivores, commenting on the figures to the Keystone-SDA news agency. According to Puorger, however, no definitive conclusions can be drawn yet, as the figures fluctuate from year to year. Furthermore, he noted that the decline cannot be attributed to a single factor; various aspects play a role. He cited herd protection measures and population control, as well as weather conditions and the availability of natural prey.

According to Puorger, no clear hotspots for damage had emerged by the end of July. Experience shows that August is the month with the highest number of damage incidents. This is also evident from the figures for 2025, when wolves killed 105 sheep or goats and one head of cattle in August alone.

The number of attacks has declined this summer not only in Graubünden but throughout Switzerland. According to the group Wolf Schweiz, a total of just over 180 livestock have been killed so far during the alpine grazing season; last year, the figure was slightly more than 400. These figures do not include attacks in Ticino, as the canton has not published any current data on such incidents.

According to an analysis by Wolf Schweiz, by far the most sheep and goat kills this year have occurred in Valais, where 130 kills were recorded by the end of July. At the same time last year, the figure was 170.

The sharp decline in wolf attacks is mainly attributable to the strengthening of herd protection measures, according to a statement released by the association at the end of July. In an SRF radio interview at the end of July, Executive Director David Gerke explained that while preventive culling may provide relief locally, it is not responsible for a decline in the number of attacks on a broader scale.

Application for a Regulation in Prättigau

Most attacks in Graubünden involve goats and sheep. On July 5, however, a wolf killed a cow in Prättigau. For this reason, the Department of Infrastructure, Energy, and Mobility submitted a request for culling to Bern, which was approved by the Federal Office for the Environment. “The canton is authorized to cull two-thirds of the pack’s pups. However, they have not yet been found,” said Puorger.

So far this year, only two packs have reproduced in Graubünden: the Calanda pack, which has seven pups, and the so-called Seta pack in Arosa, which gave birth to six pups.

58 Reports of Bears in the Lower Engadine

In its quarterly report on large carnivores published on Tuesday, the Graubünden Office for Hunting and Fishing also addresses three other species: the bear, the lynx, and the golden jackal.

From April through June, 58 sightings of the bear were reported in the Lower Engadine. “There is currently no evidence to suggest that these are two different bears,” the report states. The animal is primarily active in the municipalities of Zernez and Scuol.

There were 311 sightings of the lynx. The animal is present throughout almost the entire canton, with the exception of a few regions, such as Puschlav, Hinterrhein, and Arosa. Evidence of the golden jackal’s presence was found in both the municipality of Scuol and in Vals.