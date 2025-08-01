Authorities: Wolf bites cubs in the Netherlands - Gallery Most likely a wolf has attacked a child in the Netherlands and dragged him away (symbolic image). Image: dpa The wolf attack on a boy in the Netherlands occurred near a well-known landmark, the Pyramid of Austerlitz. Image: dpa Authorities: Wolf bites cubs in the Netherlands - Gallery Most likely a wolf has attacked a child in the Netherlands and dragged him away (symbolic image). Image: dpa The wolf attack on a boy in the Netherlands occurred near a well-known landmark, the Pyramid of Austerlitz. Image: dpa

A problem wolf keeps attacking people in a nature reserve. Now a six-year-old is bitten and dragged into a forest. The authorities issue an urgent warning to the public.

It is highly likely that a wolf attacked a child playing in the Netherlands and dragged him into a forest. "Everyone involved assumes that it was a wolf and we are acting accordingly," said Utrecht province spokesman Cor van der Leemputten. After Wednesday's attack in a large nature park near Utrecht, a six-year-old was taken to hospital with bite wounds.

The province called on parents to avoid the woods there with children. A problem wolf has already attacked people several times in the area and is to be shot with official permission. The province issued a ban on entering the woods in the Utrechtse Heuvelrug nature reserve at night. Even during the day, people are advised to walk in groups in the area and not to stay off the paths.

Warning about the wolf's persecution instinct

"Be particularly vigilant when jogging, horse riding or mountain biking in the forest; these activities can trigger the wolf's instinct to chase", the warning said. "Be vigilant and watch out!" The Den Treek Henschoten estate, where the attack occurred, also advised visitors to exercise extreme caution until the problem wolf had been killed.

As the father of the boy who was attacked told RTL, his three and six-year-old sons had been playing in the area of the Pyramid of Austerlitz, a popular landmark, when a dog-like animal approached. He initially thought it was the dog of a man sitting nearby who wanted to play.

Wolf jumps onto the boy from a bench

But then the animal jumped onto a bench and from there pounced on the six-year-old, grabbed him by the armpit and dragged him into the bushes. Bystanders hit the wolf with sticks. "He hesitated to run away, but finally gave up. It took real physical strength to drive the wolf away."

At the hospital, it turned out that the injuries were worse than expected. In addition to the bite wound on the armpit, which was stitched up, the child had been injured on the chest, back and face.

There have been warnings about wolves in the nature reserve for some time. Just over a week ago, a judge dismissed an appeal against permission to shoot the problem wolf, known as Bram. Last year, there had already been several incidents involving the problem wolf, which bit a woman on the leg and bit a child on the side during a school trip.

The wolf was finally allowed to be shot because of its conspicuous behavior. Ongoing DNA tests must show whether the six-year-old was also attacked by problem wolf Bram. According to the provincial spokesman, results are expected in around two weeks.