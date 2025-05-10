The wolf spotted in Leibstadt the day before was probably hit by a train. Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa-tmn (Symbolbild)

A wolf was hit and killed by a train in Mumpf AG on Friday. It was probably the same animal that had been spotted by passers-by in Leibstadt the day before.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A wolf was hit and killed by a train in Mumpf AG on Friday.

It is probably the same animal that was filmed by passers-by in Leibstadt on Thursday.

The dead animal will now be taken to the Institute of Fish and Wildlife Health at the University of Bern for examination. Show more

A wolf was run over and killed by a train in the canton of Aargau on Friday. The animal had only been spotted in Leibstadt the day before.

Passers-by had filmed the wolf on Thursday as it walked along a road near the nuclear power plant and then disappeared into the bushes. Only a short time later, its foray came to an end in Mumpf AG, around twenty kilometers away.

On Friday morning, the canton of Aargau received a report that a wolf had been run over by a train. Apparently, the wolf was trying to cross the tracks during the night when it was hit by the train.

"It is highly likely that this is the wolf that was spotted in Leibstadt," Christian Tesini, cantonal wildlife specialist, told Tele M1.

The dead animal will now be taken to the Institute of Fish and Wildlife Health at the University of Bern for examination.

With material from the news agency Keystone-sda.