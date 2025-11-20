A camera in Canada has captured a remarkable scene: A wolf pulls a crab trap ashore to get at the fish bait. It could be the first documented case of this species using tools.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Canada, a she-wolf was filmed pulling a crab trap out of the water with a buoy and a rope to get to the bait fish.

The video was made as part of a research project and provides the first clear evidence for the assumption that an animal is manipulating the traps.

If it is confirmed that the wolf is deliberately using tools, this would be a previously unknown behavior and a potential scientific breakthrough. Show more

A video from the coastal region of Bella Bella (British Coumbia) in Canada is causing a stir: A female wolf pulls a buoy out of the water, grabs the rope attached to it and uses it to bring a crab trap ashore. She then releases the bait and eats the fish.

The scene was filmed as part of a project with a local indigenous community. Damaged crab traps, which were actually used to control invasive green crabs, had been repeatedly discovered since 2023. The researchers had previously only suspected that a predator was working on the traps. The new image now provides the first clear evidence.

Possible scientific breakthrough

This is a potential breakthrough for science. If it is confirmed that the wolf deliberately uses tools, this would be a previously undocumented ability of this animal species. At the same time, the discovery shows how adaptable wolves are and how they can develop new behaviors.

