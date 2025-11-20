A camera in Canada has captured a remarkable scene: A wolf pulls a crab trap ashore to get at the fish bait. It could be the first documented case of this species using tools.
- In Canada, a she-wolf was filmed pulling a crab trap out of the water with a buoy and a rope to get to the bait fish.
- The video was made as part of a research project and provides the first clear evidence for the assumption that an animal is manipulating the traps.
- If it is confirmed that the wolf is deliberately using tools, this would be a previously unknown behavior and a potential scientific breakthrough.
A video from the coastal region of Bella Bella (British Coumbia) in Canada is causing a stir: A female wolf pulls a buoy out of the water, grabs the rope attached to it and uses it to bring a crab trap ashore. She then releases the bait and eats the fish.
The scene was filmed as part of a project with a local indigenous community. Damaged crab traps, which were actually used to control invasive green crabs, had been repeatedly discovered since 2023. The researchers had previously only suspected that a predator was working on the traps. The new image now provides the first clear evidence.
Possible scientific breakthrough
This is a potential breakthrough for science. If it is confirmed that the wolf deliberately uses tools, this would be a previously undocumented ability of this animal species. At the same time, the discovery shows how adaptable wolves are and how they can develop new behaviors.
