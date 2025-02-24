An ambulance in Paris: A young woman is said to have killed her baby. KEYSTONE

Shock in Paris: An American tourist is said to have thrown her newborn baby out of the window of a hotel. The baby is said not to have survived. The 18-year-old was arrested.

Philipp Dahm

Witnesses heard screams - and raised the alarm: a crime is said to have been committed in the 20th arrondissement of Paris. A young woman is suspected of having thrown her baby out of the window of a hotel at around 6 a.m. on Monday morning.

The newborn was admitted to hospital after the fall, Paris Match first reported. She is said to have traveled to the French capital with a group of students. "Le Parisien" adds that the woman is said to be only 18 years old. Her baby is said to have still had an umbilical cord.

The infant died of his injuries in hospital, it continues. The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the "murder of a minor aged 15. The young woman was arrested at the scene.