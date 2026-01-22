The Baden-Württemberg police had to respond to a costly mishap. Keystone

An electricity storage unit, several vehicles and a fence - all destroyed by a single driving error. In Germany, a young woman caused damage amounting to over one million euros.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 22-year-old female driver in Germany caused a series of serious accidents due to a driving error when leaving an e-charging park.

Her Mercedes first crashed into another car, then damaged a charging station, a fence and finally a container with an electricity storage unit.

According to the police, the total damage amounts to around 1.2 million euros and no one was injured. Show more

A 22-year-old female driver actually just wanted to drive off the premises of an e-charging park - but a driving error escalated into a massive accident. In the end, the damage amounted to around 1.2 million euros (around 1.1 million Swiss francs).

The incident occurred on Monday evening in Wertheim in the German state of Baden-Württemberg. According to the police, the woman's Mercedes-Benz CLA was parked in the area of an electric charging park. At around 7 p.m., she started to drive away - and apparently stepped on the gas pedal too hard.

The car shot forward uncontrollably and initially crashed into the rear of a Mercedes-Benz GLC. This first collision alone caused damage of around 80,000 euros.

Expensive power storage unit damaged

But the chain reaction did not end there. According to the police, the driver must have accelerated several times in fright. As a result, her car hit a charging station, causing a further 10,000 euros worth of damage, and then drove over a fence worth around 2,000 euros.

The most expensive hit came at the end: the vehicle crashed into a container in which a powerful electricity storage unit and control unit were housed. This damage alone is estimated at around one million euros.

The Mercedes of the person who caused the accident was also severely damaged - the investigators are expecting a further 100,000 euros. According to the Heilbronn police headquarters, the total property damage amounts to around 1.2 million euros. No one was injured.