Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a suspected homicide in Emmenbrücke LU. sda (Archivbild)

A woman and a child were found dead in Emmebbrücke LU on Saturday morning. The police are assuming a homicide. A suspect has been arrested.

Oliver Kohlmaier

"On Saturday morning, the police found the bodies of a woman and a child in an apartment in Emmenbrücke," according to a press release from the Lucerne police. The criminal investigation authorities are currently assuming a homicide. A man suspected of the crime has been arrested in connection with the alleged homicide. The presumption of innocence applies.

The Lucerne police have started an investigation at the scene. Specialists from the Institute of Forensic Medicine and the Zurich Forensic Institute have been called in. Due to the ongoing investigation, no further details can be given at present. The investigation is being conducted by the Emmen public prosecutor's office.

According to a police spokesperson, it is not yet known how the two people were connected. The two dead have also not yet been identified.

A resident told "20 Minuten" that three civilian vehicles pulled up in front of the apartment building at around 9.30 a.m. and five men got out. "They called up to me and identified themselves as police and asked to be let in to carry out a body check," said the resident. The police explained that there had been an "unclear report" to the emergency call center. Shortly afterwards, one of the police officers ran back to the vehicle and returned with a defibrillator.

Finally, the building was cordoned off and forensics were deployed. Residents were asked not to touch anything.