Large-scale police operation in Hamburg Woman and man die after violence

Jan-Niklas Jäger

8.7.2025

Police found a dead 21-year-old woman in an apartment in Hamburg, a seriously injured man died in hospital. (symbolic picture)
Bild: Daniel Karmann/dpa

A dead young woman and a seriously injured man have prompted the Hamburg police to launch a major operation. The man later died in hospital.

08.07.2025, 22:03

08.07.2025, 22:07

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Two people have died in a suspected act of violence in the German city of Hamburg.
  • Police found a dead young woman and a seriously injured man in an apartment. The man died in hospital.
  • Because it was suspected that the two men might have been attacked by a third person, the police searched for a suspected perpetrator.
  • The suspicion was not confirmed. The homicide squad is now investigating the case.
A suspected act of violence has claimed two lives in Hamburg. Police found a dead 21-year-old woman and a seriously injured man in an apartment this Tuesday afternoon after receiving a tip-off.

The man died shortly afterwards in hospital. According to a report in the Hamburger Abendblatt, the discovery triggered a major manhunt. It was suspected that a third person could be behind the violent act. There is talk of heavily armed police officers.

Homicide squad takes over investigation

However, after the suspicion was not confirmed, the manhunt was discontinued. The responsible homicide squad and the public prosecutor's office of the city of Hamburg have now taken over the investigation.

