A suspected act of violence has claimed two lives in Hamburg. Police found a dead 21-year-old woman and a seriously injured man in an apartment this Tuesday afternoon after receiving a tip-off.
The man died shortly afterwards in hospital. According to a report in the Hamburger Abendblatt, the discovery triggered a major manhunt. It was suspected that a third person could be behind the violent act. There is talk of heavily armed police officers.
Homicide squad takes over investigation
However, after the suspicion was not confirmed, the manhunt was discontinued. The responsible homicide squad and the public prosecutor's office of the city of Hamburg have now taken over the investigation.