Police officers have discovered a dead woman and a dead toddler on a forest path in Drosten, North Rhine-Westphalia, following a tip-off from passers-by. FotoBludau/dpa

A dead woman and a dead girl lie on a forest path in North Rhine-Westphalia. What happened? The woman had a laceration to her head. Three days earlier there had been an assault on the same path.

Gabriela Beck

A dead woman and a dead toddler have been found on a forest path in Dorsten in North Rhine-Westphalia. The police assume that a crime has been committed. They are "intensively" investigating the identity of the deceased and the course of the crime, according to a police statement.

New details have since emerged: According to dpa information, the still unidentified woman is 25 to 30 years old, the child - a girl - two to three years old. The woman had a laceration to the back of her head. The police are assuming a violent crime.

As the dpa learned, the woman was first discovered by a witness shortly before 6.00 am. She initially thought the woman was asleep. The alerted police then determined that the woman was dead and discovered the child's body in a nearby bush.

Attack on the same road three days before the crime

The Tüshausweg crime scene is a branch path to a forest cemetery. Tüshausweg already appeared in another police report on Friday: According to the responsible district police in Recklinghausen, a 40-year-old woman and her child (1) had been robbed there by a man and a woman on June 26 at around 11:30 am. The duo tried to rob her of her handbag and fled with the victim's earrings in a black BMW X6.

According to "bild.de", the police are investigating whether there is a connection between the crimes. Following the discovery of the woman and the girl, the police have set up a homicide squad and are urgently looking for witnesses.