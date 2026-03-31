On Monday evening, the Hamburg police caught a wolf swimming in the Inner Alster, which had previously bitten and injured a woman. Picture: Keystone//dpa/Daniel Bockwoldt

After sightings at the weekend, another wolf causes a stir in Hamburg this evening. First it bites a woman, later the police catch it on the Inner Alster. What is known so far?

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A wolf has bitten and injured a woman in the northern German city of Hamburg.

Police officers caught the wolf late in the evening in Hamburg city center.

They pulled the animal out of the water with a noose at the jetty on the Inner Alster in the city center.

The police initially gave no further details about how seriously and where the woman was injured by the wolf. Show more

A wolf has bitten and injured a woman in the Hamburg district of Altona. This was confirmed by the police to the German Press Agency in the evening. Police officers caught the wolf late in the evening in Hamburg city center: At the jetty on the Binnenalster in the city center, they pulled the animal out of the water with a noose, according to a spokesman for the situation center.

Information had previously been received from callers who had seen a wolf there and in other places. The captured wolf had been transported away and handed over, and the environmental authorities were responsible for the next steps.

No concrete information on injuries

The police did not initially provide any further information on how seriously and where the woman was injured by the wolf. Several media outlets had previously reported on the incident.

According to the police, it is not yet certain whether the captured animal is the wolf that was seen in the Blankenese district at the weekend. A spokesperson for the control center said that it was considered likely, as it is not assumed that there are several of these animals in the city area.

Sightings along the Elbe suburbs

According to earlier information from the environmental authority, several people had sighted a wolf since Saturday. It was first observed in parks along the Falkensteiner Ufer in Blankenese, and later further east in Nienstedten and Othmarschen. Wolf expert Norman Stier from the Technical University of Dresden later confirmed on the basis of a video and a photo taken by the public that it was undoubtedly a wolf.

Wolves are shy

Wolves are considered shy and generally avoid people. According to the State Office for the Environment in Bavaria, young animals in particular can react curiously to humans. However, wolves usually retreat slowly and calmly. In the event of an encounter, people should remain calm, put a dog on a lead, not run away and not chase after the wolf. Under no circumstances should wolves be fed so that they do not become accustomed to being around humans.

The Federal Ministry for the Environment writes on its website: "It is normal behavior for wolves to occasionally walk within sight of inhabited buildings during the day and occasionally cross villages at night or search for food on the outskirts of villages."

Attacks on humans are rare

However, attacks on humans are very rare, according to a study published by the Norwegian Institute for Nature Research (NINA) in 2002. According to the study, there have only been a few cases in the past where healthy wolves have attacked humans. "Wolf attacks on humans can be attributed to three main causes: Rabies, provocation and food conditioning."

In Germany, an eight-year-old boy from Schleswig-Holstein was bitten on the chest by a wolf at the Eschede Film Animal Park near Celle in August 2023. The family had booked a so-called "animal encounter", during which the wolf first sniffed the child's hand and then snapped for unknown reasons. The boy was taken to hospital by ambulance and discharged after outpatient treatment.

Repeated sightings of wolves in the north

According to the Hamburg environmental authority, a wolf had already been spotted in the Duvenstedter Brook nature reserve at the end of January this year. In mid-March, a wolf was run over by a vehicle on the Autobahn 25. According to the environmental authority, wolves were first seen in Hamburg in 2013. Since then, wolves have been spotted again and again. The number of confirmed animals has increased in recent years. The animals are mainly reported between March and May.