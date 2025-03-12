A US mother took a trip to her late father's house, where she was overwhelmed by memories. The swing touched her deeply and she was finally able to buy it from the new owner.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you During a visit to her late father's house, Erica Monaghan discovered his old swing, with which she has many memories.

Her husband encouraged her to leave a note for the new homeowners.

They agreed to give the swing away as it had a greater meaning for Monaghan.

The video of her moving story went viral, touched many people on social media and led to numerous emotional reactions. Show more

Is there one or perhaps several places in your memories that have always meant a lot to you? For Erica Monaghan (38), it was the Hollywood swing on the porch of her father's house.

Monaghan had not been back to the property in Prescott, Arizona, since his death almost ten years ago, as she told People magazine. Monaghan's father died of cancer at the age of 59. Because she was in the area with her husband Elliot on a weekend trip, she wanted to show him the house without further ado.

When they turned into the driveway, the woman was immediately flooded with countless memories: "When I saw that they still had the swing, I remembered my children on that swing, me on that swing, my nieces and nephews on that swing, my mother and father on that swing - everything. It really brought back a lot of memories," Monaghan told People.

She said to her husband that she could hardly believe that this Hollywood swing still exists.

"We have to get this bench"

It was immediately clear to her husband: this memento had to go home. He rang the doorbell, but no one answered. "I didn't know what he was up to. When he came back, he said: 'Damn, I wanted to ask if we could buy the bench from them'," recalls the 38-year-old.

When she was about to give up and leave, her husband replied: "No, write a note. Do something. We have to get this bank."

No sooner said than done. Monaghan left a note on the door and the new owners of the house got in touch a short time later. "He thought I wanted to buy his house," the mother of several children tells People. After a conversation, he finally understood that it was just about the bank. And he said: "Oh, yes, she means so much more to you than to us. Just replace the bank and you can have her."

Video of Erica Monaghan goes viral

The Hollywood swing is now hanging behind the Monaghan family home. The woman shared the video of her story on Instagram and TikTok, where it was viewed and commented on by countless people.

One follower wrote: "Why do you have to make me cry! I love this ❤️" Many other users are asking for an update and want to know how the swing is doing in her new home.

