With her loud phone call, a woman on the train to Rosenheim (Germany) brought herself to the attention of the police. "The cops didn't catch me," the 22-year-old kept saying, according to the German Federal Police. A plainclothes federal police officer on board also heard this. He alerted his colleagues, who then waited for the woman on the platform.
During the attempted check on Monday afternoon, the 22-year-old was so aggressive and violent that she was handcuffed. She also did not have a ticket and threatened to kill the officers.
Woman was taken to a psychiatric clinic
Shortly afterwards, the police found out the reason for her joy. The Munich district court had ordered the woman to be placed in hospital - due to mental health problems.
According to police statements, she was then taken to a psychiatric clinic in Munich. The woman is now being investigated for resisting police officers, threatening and fraudulent evasion of benefits.