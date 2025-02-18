The police were already waiting on the platform in Rosenheim (Germany). Picture: IMAGO/NurPhoto

A train passenger couldn't hold back her joy on her cell phone: "The cops didn't catch me," the 22-year-old kept saying on a train. Not only the person she was talking to heard this.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you During a phone call on a train to Rosenheim (Germany), a woman kept repeating the sentence: "The cops didn't catch me."

A plainclothes policeman heard this and alerted his colleagues. They arrested the woman with massive resistance.

The local court in Munich had previously ordered the woman to be detained due to mental health problems. She has now been taken to a psychiatric clinic in Munich. Show more

With her loud phone call, a woman on the train to Rosenheim (Germany) brought herself to the attention of the police. "The cops didn't catch me," the 22-year-old kept saying, according to the German Federal Police. A plainclothes federal police officer on board also heard this. He alerted his colleagues, who then waited for the woman on the platform.

During the attempted check on Monday afternoon, the 22-year-old was so aggressive and violent that she was handcuffed. She also did not have a ticket and threatened to kill the officers.

Woman was taken to a psychiatric clinic

Shortly afterwards, the police found out the reason for her joy. The Munich district court had ordered the woman to be placed in hospital - due to mental health problems.

According to police statements, she was then taken to a psychiatric clinic in Munich. The woman is now being investigated for resisting police officers, threatening and fraudulent evasion of benefits.