A driving mistake in the parking lot ends in the swimming pool: In the south of France, a car and its occupants sink into an indoor swimming pool. How lifeguards and a swimmer reacted.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A driver in La Ciotat, France, mistook the accelerator for the brake pedal in a parking lot.

Her Jaguar crashed through the wall of an indoor swimming pool and landed in the pool.

Luckily, nobody in the pool was hit - rescuers on the scene were able to get the woman and her child out in time. Show more

After a clumsy manoeuvre in the parking lot of an indoor swimming pool in the south of France, a woman and her car ended up in the pool's large swimming pool.

After a driving error, the car first broke through a fence and then the window front of the pool yesterday evening and sank into the water, according to the town of La Ciotat on the Côte d'Azur.

A lifeguard, a pool attendant and a swimmer immediately rescued the woman and her child from the car. The BFMTV channel reported that it was a 38-year-old woman with her five-year-old daughter. No one was injured. The fire department and police arrived to secure the unusual accident scene.

Scenario like in a Hollywood movie

"Everything happened very quickly, we're not really prepared for a Hollywood movie scenario," the lifeguard told the broadcaster. Around 20 swimmers, including a group of Red Cross lifeguards, were still in the pool when the car flew into the water.

He and his colleague immediately jumped into the water to get the occupants out of the car. It was only with great difficulty that they managed to open the doors under water. "Luckily no one was hit by the car, that's a miracle".

The car will probably not get out of the pool quite as quickly as it sank into the water. The city still has to salvage the vehicle, according to the administration. Due to the extensive damage, the swimming pool will remain closed for the next few weeks.