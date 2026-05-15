A truck crashed into a Toyota Yaris on the hard shoulder in the direction of Zurich. Kantonspolizei Aargau

Fatal rear-end collision on the A1: a truck crashed into a stationary vehicle on the hard shoulder on Friday morning. The driver died at the scene of the accident. The police are looking for witnesses.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you On the A1 near Oftringen, a truck collided with a stationary vehicle on the emergency lane.

The 62-year-old driver succumbed to her serious injuries at the scene of the accident. The 57-year-old truck driver was uninjured.

The police are investigating the course of the accident and are looking for eyewitnesses. Show more

A truck crashed into a stationary vehicle on the hard shoulder of the A1 on Friday morning. The 62-year-old driver succumbed to her serious injuries at the scene of the accident, according to the Aargau cantonal police.

The rear-end collision occurred in the direction of Zurich in the municipality of Oftringen. For reasons still unknown, a female driver had to stop her Toyota Yaris on the emergency lane. For reasons that are also still unclear, a truck finally crashed into the rear of the stationary vehicle. The 57-year-old truck driver was uninjured.

The Aargau cantonal police are now looking for eyewitnesses to determine the course of the accident. Persons "who drove past the scene of the accident at the time of the accident or shortly before" are asked to contact the mobile police in Schafisheim (phone 062 886 88 88 or e-mail mobilepolizei@kapo.ag.ch).