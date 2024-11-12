Susan McGowan died after taking a weight loss injection. Facebook

A woman from Scotland has died after taking a weight loss drug. Experts are investigating whether there is a link between the injection and her death.

The sudden death of Susan McGowan from Scotland has sparked a debate about the safety of weight loss injections. The 45-year-old had opted for an injection with the active ingredient tirzepatide in order to lose weight. Shortly afterwards, she died of multiple organ failure, septic shock and pancreatitis.

Experts are currently investigating whether there is a direct link between the injection and McGowan's death. Tirzepatide, a drug originally developed to treat diabetes, is increasingly being used for weight loss.

"How could this happen so quickly?"

The medical community is concerned about the potential risks associated with the off-label use of such drugs, as reported by the BBC and others.

The case of Susan McGowan has drawn attention to the need for more rigorous safety testing of drugs used for purposes other than their original indication.

While tirzepatide has shown promising results in clinical trials, the question remains as to how safe it is for widespread use for weight loss, writes the BBC.

Her niece can hardly believe what has happened. "It all happened so quickly, she tells the portal. "Sometimes I still wonder how it all happened so quickly."

