Residents of the apartment block in the city of Basel had to be evacuated due to the smoke. (theme picture) Picture: Keystone

A woman died in an apartment fire in Basel on Thursday night. The professional fire department of the Basel-Stadt rescue service brought the fire under control and extinguished it, according to the public prosecutor's office.

A woman has died in an apartment fire in Basel on Thursday night.

According to the police, identification is still pending.

According to initial findings by the criminal investigation department, the fire in Lehenmattstrasse broke out in an apartment on the seventh floor for reasons that are still unclear. Show more

According to the initial findings of the criminal investigation department, the fire in Lehenmattstrasse broke out in an apartment on the seventh floor for reasons that are still unclear, wrote the public prosecutor's office of the canton of Basel-Stadt in a press release early on Thursday morning.

The emergency services were alerted at 1.30 am. On site, they found a lifeless female person, according to the statement. Identification is still pending.

Due to the smoke, the residents of the apartments on the sixth floor and above were evacuated. According to the press release, the Basel public transport company initially provided them with a bus as a waiting room. Later, the cantonal police organized meals for those affected in the Zeughaus.