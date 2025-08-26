Despite immediate resuscitation attempts, the woman died in the apartment. sda (Symbolbild)

In Neuhausen am Rheinfall in the canton of Schaffhausen, police have found a seriously injured woman and a seriously injured man. The woman died at the scene. The circumstances are unclear.

On Tuesday afternoon, a seriously injured woman and a seriously injured man were found in a ground-floor apartment in Neuhausen am Rheinfall SH. The woman died on the spot, as the Schaffhausen police announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The Schaffhausen police received a report shortly before 3 p.m. that there was blood on the front door of a ground-floor apartment on Neusatzstrasse in Neuhausen am Rheinfall. Rescue workers who responded immediately found a 47-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man seriously injured in the apartment.

Despite immediate resuscitation attempts, the woman died in the apartment. According to a press release, the man was flown to hospital by rescue helicopter.

The public prosecutor's office of the canton of Schaffhausen and the Schaffhausen police have opened an investigation into the incident, it said.

A spokesperson for the cantonal police told "BRK News" that it was still unclear what the relationship between the two people was. The police have not yet provided any information on the nature of the injuries. There was probably no danger to the public.