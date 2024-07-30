  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Cardiac massage by rescue workers Woman dies in Lake Murten after a fainting spell

SDA

30.7.2024 - 22:25

A woman has died after suffering a fainting spell while swimming in Lake Murten.
A woman has died after suffering a fainting spell while swimming in Lake Murten.
Bild: KEYSTONE

A woman has died after suffering a fainting spell while swimming in Lake Murten. Although the emergency services arrived quickly, the 65-year-old woman from the canton of Lucerne could no longer be saved.

30.7.2024 - 22:25

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A woman has died after suffering a fainting spell while swimming in Lake Murten.
  • The woman was in distress when she swam about a hundred meters from the campsite in Avenches in the canton of Vaud.
  • With the help of a companion, she managed to reach a nearby platform, where she then died.
Show more

A woman has died after suffering a fainting spell while swimming in Lake Murten. Although the rescue services arrived quickly, the 65-year-old from the canton of Lucerne could not be rescued on Tuesday.

The woman was in distress when she swam about a hundred meters from the campsite in Avenches in the canton of Vaud shortly before 4 p.m., as the police wrote in a statement. However, she managed to reach a nearby platform with the help of a companion. She then lost consciousness. Even cardiac massage by the rescue services did not help.

SDA