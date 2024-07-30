A woman has died after suffering a fainting spell while swimming in Lake Murten. Bild: KEYSTONE

A woman has died after suffering a fainting spell while swimming in Lake Murten. Although the rescue services arrived quickly, the 65-year-old from the canton of Lucerne could not be rescued on Tuesday.

The woman was in distress when she swam about a hundred meters from the campsite in Avenches in the canton of Vaud shortly before 4 p.m., as the police wrote in a statement. However, she managed to reach a nearby platform with the help of a companion. She then lost consciousness. Even cardiac massage by the rescue services did not help.

