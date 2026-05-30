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Collision with truck Woman dies in rear-end collision on A2 near Ambri TI

SDA

30.5.2026 - 20:34

Two officers of the Ticino cantonal police on duty. (symbolic image)
Two officers of the Ticino cantonal police on duty. (symbolic image)
KEYSTONE/Samuel Golay

A 37-year-old woman died in a rear-end collision on the A2 highway near Ambri TI on Saturday. Two other people were seriously injured in the collision with a truck.

Keystone-SDA

30.05.2026, 20:34

The accident occurred shortly after 12.00 noon on the A2 northbound, as reported by the Ticino cantonal police on Saturday.

A 35-year-old Italian driver collided with a slow-moving heavy goods vehicle for reasons that are still unclear.

A 37-year-old Swiss woman, who was sitting in the back seat, died at the scene of the accident. The driver, an Italian resident in Mendrisiotto, and a 28-year-old passenger from Italy suffered serious injuries. They were taken to hospital.

The section of highway involved was temporarily closed for rescue work and technical investigations.