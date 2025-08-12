There has been no trace of Scottish tourist Michele Ann Joy Bourda for ten days. She disappeared during her beach vacation in Greece. Bild: Handout

An idyllic vacation turns into a nightmare: there has been no trace of 59-year-old Michele Ann Joy Bourda for ten days. She disappeared on a beach in northern Greece while her husband was asleep.

No time? blue News summarizes for you 59-year-old Scottish woman Michele Ann Joy Bourda disappeared without a trace on the beach at Ofrynio in Greece while her husband was asleep.

Particularly mysterious: her personal belongings were left behind.

Husband Chris Bourda is now making serious accusations against the Greek police and local residents who, in his opinion, did not search for her sufficiently or played down the incident.

Despite large-scale search operations on land and at sea, there is so far no evidence of an accident or foul play. Show more

A mysterious disappearance shakes a Scottish husband on vacation in Greece: pharmacist Chris Bourda fears for his wife Michele Ann Joy Bourda, who suddenly disappeared without a trace from Ofrynio Beach in Kavalan.

There has been no trace of the 59-year-old since then - her personal belongings were left behind on the beach. According to a report in the Scottish Daily Record, the incident occurred when Chris Bourda was taking a short nap on the beach.

When he woke up, his wife was nowhere to be seen. Despite an immediate search, she remained missing. The local authorities have launched a large-scale search operation to find the woman.

The circumstances of her disappearance are a mystery. So far, there are no indications of an accident or foul play. Friends and family continue to hope for a sign of life, while the search continues at full speed.

The husband accuses the police of not helping

Chris Bourda is making serious accusations against the Greek hosts and authorities. On August 1, he woke up on the beach in Kavala (northern Greece) and discovered that his wife had disappeared. Her things, including her towel, were still on the lounger next to him. Worried, he searched for her.

He asked for help at a nearby beach restaurant, but was not taken seriously. "I fell asleep and when I woke up, she was gone. I asked the waiter if he had seen her, but he just laughed," reports Bourda.

The Greek police have also been criticized. According to Bourda, they only searched for his wife half-heartedly. On the day she disappeared, there was no officer on the beach, just a police car driving along the road without the person getting out.

Bourda is disappointed by the lack of support. He also criticizes the fact that important video footage was only evaluated days later.

The police and coastguard defend themselves and point to their extensive search operations on land and at sea, which, however, have not yielded any clues as to the whereabouts of Michele Ann Joy Bourda. According to the authorities, there are no signs of any outside involvement.

More videos from the department