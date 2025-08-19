What's lying there? Fortunately, a 58-year-old German woman did not reach for the distinctive specimen in her compost heap. Because there was an exotic visitor.
A 2.50 meter long constrictor snake had hidden well camouflaged in the compost heap in the woman's garden in Herford in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.
Police ask for information
At first glance, the giant snake appeared to be a boa constrictor, according to the Herford district police authority. It is unclear how the extremely dangerous animal, also known as the king snake, was able to get into the garden.