  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Origin unknown Woman discovers giant constrictor in compost

dpa

19.8.2025 - 23:29

A woman in the German town of Herford found a boa constrictor in her compost heap.
A woman in the German town of Herford found a boa constrictor in her compost heap.
Bild: Kreispolizeibehörde Herford/dpa

A woman in Germany has been surprised by a boa constrictor in her garden. It is not known how the exotic animal ended up on the property in North Rhine-Westphalia.

DPA

19.08.2025, 23:29

19.08.2025, 23:31

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In Herford, Germany, a woman discovered a constrictor in her compost heap.
  • The animal was a boa constrictor.
  • Nothing happened to the woman.
  • How the exotic snake got into the garden is still unclear.
Show more

What's lying there? Fortunately, a 58-year-old German woman did not reach for the distinctive specimen in her compost heap. Because there was an exotic visitor.

A 2.50 meter long constrictor snake had hidden well camouflaged in the compost heap in the woman's garden in Herford in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Police ask for information

At first glance, the giant snake appeared to be a boa constrictor, according to the Herford district police authority. It is unclear how the extremely dangerous animal, also known as the king snake, was able to get into the garden.

Tiny as an earthworm. World's smallest snake rediscovered on Caribbean island

Tiny as an earthwormWorld's smallest snake rediscovered on Caribbean island

The runaway has therefore been taken into species-appropriate custody. The police are asking for information about the animal's origin. Information on a possible owner is also being sought.

More on the topic

Animal to be shot. How did a golden jackal end up on the North Sea island of Sylt?

Animal to be shotHow did a golden jackal end up on the North Sea island of Sylt?

Environmental policy. Wildlife populations have shrunk by 73 percent since 1970

Environmental policyWildlife populations have shrunk by 73 percent since 1970