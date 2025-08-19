A woman in the German town of Herford found a boa constrictor in her compost heap. Bild: Kreispolizeibehörde Herford/dpa

A woman in Germany has been surprised by a boa constrictor in her garden. It is not known how the exotic animal ended up on the property in North Rhine-Westphalia.

What's lying there? Fortunately, a 58-year-old German woman did not reach for the distinctive specimen in her compost heap. Because there was an exotic visitor.

A 2.50 meter long constrictor snake had hidden well camouflaged in the compost heap in the woman's garden in Herford in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Police ask for information

At first glance, the giant snake appeared to be a boa constrictor, according to the Herford district police authority. It is unclear how the extremely dangerous animal, also known as the king snake, was able to get into the garden.

The runaway has therefore been taken into species-appropriate custody. The police are asking for information about the animal's origin. Information on a possible owner is also being sought.