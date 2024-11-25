The value of one Bitcoin is currently around 87,000 francs. sda

A woman has accidentally disposed of access to her ex-boyfriend's Bitcoin assets worth 636 million francs. He is now fighting to be allowed to search a landfill site to find the digital key.

A woman has revealed how she accidentally disposed of access to an ex-boyfriend's Bitcoin fortune worth 636 million francs. James Howells is now fighting to be allowed to search a landfill site to find the hard drive containing the digital key.

Halfina Eddy-Evans, speaking for the first time about her ex-boyfriend's digital dilemma, admitted to disposing of the hard drive in Wales. However, she claims to have done so on his instructions.

Howells, who had mined the Bitcoins himself in 2009, had forgotten about them. However, after discovering that the 8,000 coins are now worth around 636 million francs, he is fighting for the right to search the landfill site run by Newport Council.

"Here is a bag that needs to be disposed of"

Halfina explained that she had taken the hard drive with the "key" to the landfill nine to ten years ago. The couple have since split up. She said, "I hope he finds it, not that I want a penny of his money, but it would shut him up!"

In an interview with the DailyMail, the mother of her two teenage sons confessed, "Yes, I threw his garbage away, he asked me to."

"The computer part was dumped in a black bag with other unwanted items and he asked me to take it away saying, 'Here's a bag of garbage that needs to be taken to the dump'."

So on her way home, she disposed of the bag of garbage - without knowing what was inside.

This digital key is on a laptop hard drive that is currently buried somewhere in 110,000 tons of garbage at a nearby landfill site. In a last-ditch attempt to unlock his fortune, he is preparing to sue Newport Council in Wales.

Mining prevented girlfriend from sleeping

In doing so, he promised to donate ten percent of the proceeds to charities in the area - enough to turn Newport into the "Dubai or Las Vegas of the UK".

At the time, he didn't realize its value, and he had to stop mining after his then-partner Halfina complained. He kept his laptop in her bedroom, and when it was running, the sound of the fan prevented her from sleeping.

The price of Bitcoin recently reached a record high of 87,000 francs - an increase of more than 80 percent this year and the highest level since its inception in 2009.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.

