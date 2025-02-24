Police in the Czech Republic have arrested a man who imprisoned and abused a woman for three months. IMAGO/CTK Photo

A crime is causing a stir in the Czech Republic: a young woman was held captive and tortured in a cellar for months. Then she managed to escape.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you It's a terrible crime: a man chains a young woman in a cellar for months. He tortured and raped her and almost starved her to death.

The woman managed to escape after three months: Neighbors helped the distraught and completely emaciated woman.

The suspect had already been convicted of a similar crime and was released on probation because the court considered him to be a model citizen. Show more

She was tortured for three months before escaping from her tormentor: A woman in the Czech Republic was held captive in a torture cellar. The suspect, a 40-year-old truck driver, chained her there, beat her and raped her repeatedly.

According to a report by the Czech news portal "iDNES", the woman managed to escape last week after being held captive since November. The crime scene was a neglected house in a small village 60 kilometers from the border with Germany.

"He stripped her naked, chained her up, beat her, raped her and did other crazy things to her," reported a neighbor to whom the abused woman called for help in the middle of the night. The victim had managed to free herself when her abuser was not at home.

The "sociable" suspect is a repeat offender

"She was just skin and bones and wore a heavy iron chain with a lock around her neck," the witness reported. The suspect rarely gave her anything to eat or drink. Sometimes he would give her some bread and water in a bowl: "like a dog".

The suspect, who according to neighbors is considered a sociable type, is in police custody. He is said to be a repeat offender. He had already committed a similar crime in 2021. Back then, he locked a 22-year-old woman in another house, put a dog's head mask on her, hung her up by all four limbs and gave her electric shocks.

An appeals court subsequently reduced the man's sentence and suspended it on probation. The reason given was that he was a model citizen.