A Buddhist monk stands in the rubble of a damaged building in a monastery complex after an earthquake. Photo: Aung Shine Oo/AP/dpa sda

A woman in Thailand is alleged to have blackmailed Buddhist monks with intimate recordings. The woman was arrested and the monks expelled from the community.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman has been arrested in Thailand for allegedly seducing Buddhist monks and blackmailing them by publishing their affairs.

At least nine high-ranking monks were suspended after they paid the woman large sums of money.

The woman is said to have received around 385 million baht over three years and gambled most of it away in online gambling. Show more

A Thai woman is said to have seduced several Buddhist monks and blackmailed them with the threat of making their affairs public. The woman in her mid-30s was arrested by police on Tuesday in the province of Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok. In addition to blackmail, she is also accused of money laundering and accepting stolen goods.

The scandal has already spread widely in Thailand in recent weeks. At least nine abbots and high-ranking monks have been expelled from their orders in connection with the allegations, according to the police.

They are said to have paid the woman large sums of money to keep her celibacy violations secret. One of these payments led investigators onto the woman's trail. Before her arrest, she admitted to Thai media that she had a relationship with a monk and said that she had given him money. Buddhist monks are supposed to live a life of abstinence, but the temples, which are run by abbots, often receive large sums of money.

The woman targeted these leading monks in order to enrich herself financially, the police said. According to the report, around 385 million baht (around 9.5 million Swiss francs) had been deposited in her bank accounts over the past three years. However, she gambled away most of the money on online gambling on the internet.