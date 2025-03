An ICE train at Munich Central Station. The federal police are now keeping 15,000 euros that a passenger found on the train. Felix Hörhager/dpa

An ICE passenger looks into a bag that has been left lying around. What she discovers inside is anything but ordinary. The woman acts honestly - and hands over a large sum of cash to the police.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you A passenger on an ICE train found a bag containing 15,000 euros in cash on a seat.

She took it to the Federal Police, who are holding the money. However, no one has yet come forward.

According to the Federal Police, the woman is entitled to a statutory finder's fee. Show more

A passenger found a whole 15,000 euros in cash (around 14,300 Swiss francs) on an ICE train from Hanover to Munich. The 33-year-old then contacted the Federal Police, said a spokeswoman for the Federal Police.

She discovered the money in a bag on a seat, she said. Investigators did not know how long the bag had been there or whether anyone had been sitting on the seat before. At the final stop in Munich, the officers took the bag and began to count it.

No one comes forward

So far, no owner has come forward. According to the Federal Police, the finder is legally entitled to a finder's fee - however, the money would reportedly be kept for the time being.

With this amount, the woman would be entitled to a finder's fee of three percent, i.e. 450 euros.