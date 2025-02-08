  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Schönenwerd SO Woman found dead in apartment - suspect arrested

SDA

8.2.2025 - 12:13

The cantonal police in Solothurn are investigating a death.
The cantonal police in Solothurn are investigating a death.
Symbolic image: KEYSTONE

A woman was found dead in an apartment in Schönenwerd SO on February 7. The police are assuming an act of violence.

Keystone-SDA

08.02.2025, 12:13

A woman was found dead in an apartment in Schönenwerd SO yesterday, Friday. The Solothurn cantonal police are assuming a violent crime, as they announced today. One suspect is in custody.

The police were informed of a dead woman in an apartment on Friday afternoon. Due to the situation encountered, the police wrote in a statement that a violent crime was the main cause.

In the course of intensive investigations, the police and the public prosecutor's office in the canton of Solothurn were able to arrest a suspect, the statement added. The exact circumstances, the course of events and the cause of death are the subject of further investigations.

More from the department

Fire, fire. 70-year-old injured in fire at a bungalow in Estavayer-le-Lac

Fire, fire70-year-old injured in fire at a bungalow in Estavayer-le-Lac

USA. Missing plane found in Alaska - three dead

USAMissing plane found in Alaska - three dead

ZHAW study. Coffee cultivation area to shrink significantly by 2050

ZHAW studyCoffee cultivation area to shrink significantly by 2050