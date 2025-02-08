The cantonal police in Solothurn are investigating a death. Symbolic image: KEYSTONE

A woman was found dead in an apartment in Schönenwerd SO on February 7. The police are assuming an act of violence.

A woman was found dead in an apartment in Schönenwerd SO yesterday, Friday. The Solothurn cantonal police are assuming a violent crime, as they announced today. One suspect is in custody.

The police were informed of a dead woman in an apartment on Friday afternoon. Due to the situation encountered, the police wrote in a statement that a violent crime was the main cause.

In the course of intensive investigations, the police and the public prosecutor's office in the canton of Solothurn were able to arrest a suspect, the statement added. The exact circumstances, the course of events and the cause of death are the subject of further investigations.