Schönenwerd SOWoman found dead in apartment - suspect arrested
8.2.2025 - 12:13
A woman was found dead in an apartment in Schönenwerd SO yesterday, Friday. The Solothurn cantonal police are assuming a violent crime, as they announced today. One suspect is in custody.
The police were informed of a dead woman in an apartment on Friday afternoon. Due to the situation encountered, the police wrote in a statement that a violent crime was the main cause.
In the course of intensive investigations, the police and the public prosecutor's office in the canton of Solothurn were able to arrest a suspect, the statement added. The exact circumstances, the course of events and the cause of death are the subject of further investigations.